The threatened strike by 10,000 health workers which was set to bring chaos to hospitals tomorrow has been deferred.

The threatened strike by 10,000 health workers which was set to bring chaos to hospitals tomorrow has been deferred.

Health staff strike set to bring chaos to hospitals called off to allow for talks

SIPTU has agreed to re-enter talks on the pay dispute at the Workplace Relations Commission tomorrow.

It has received assurances there is a basis for renewed talks on the dispute which will cost €20m in pay rises for support workers.

Talks are to resume tomorrow and are due to continue on Friday.

However, SIPTU warned the grievances remain unresolved and it will go ahead with more planned strikes next week.

The last-minute reprieve comes too later for many patients who were due to travel to hospital today to prepare for surgery tomorrow.

Online Editors