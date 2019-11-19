Health service needs €338m extra this year, Cabinet told
THE health service needs an extra €338m in funding this year, finance minister Paschal Donohoe has told the Cabinet.
Mr Donohoe briefed ministers on a number of supplementary estimates needed by various Government Departments and agencies this year.
He flagged on Budget Day that the extra funds would be required.
He said at the time that the supplementary estimates were "still high", but were less than half of those needed last year.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The proposed supplementary estimate for health is €338m.
This is to meet costs relating to demands in acute hospitals, staff pay, services for older people, high-tech drugs and claims against the State.
The Department of Education needs €68m for pay costs in the post primary sector and costs relating to school transport.
There is a supplementary estimate of around €19m for agriculture related to Brexit infrastructure and staff.
Brexit costs also means the Revenue needs €4m.
The Public Appointments Service needs an extra €400,000.
Online Editors