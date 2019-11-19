Health service needs €338m extra this year, Cabinet told

THE health service needs an extra €338m in funding this year, finance minister Paschal Donohoe has told the Cabinet.

Mr Donohoe briefed ministers on a number of supplementary estimates needed by various Government Departments and agencies this year.

He flagged on Budget Day that the extra funds would be required.

He said at the time that the supplementary estimates were "still high", but were less than half of those needed last year.

