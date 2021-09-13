Health service hit by resignation of Professor Geraldine McCarthy over delay in reforms

The health service has been hit by another resignation over the delay in promises to make it fairer and more efficient.

Prof Geraldine McCarthy of University College Cork is the latest to quit as chair of the South and South West Hospital Group.

Prof McCarthy was appointed to the position in 2013 by the then Minister for Health at the time Dr James Reilly.

She said :"Despite the excellent care delivered at the frontline by committed staff, it is regrettable that much of the needed reform of the health service has not been delivered,” she wrote.

“This includes the establishment of regional health authorities with autonomy over decisions, budgets and capital spend. It also includes free GP services for all and elective hospitals to address waiting lists and ensure rapid and equitable access to services.

I have waited for a long time for developments led by successive ministers for health, and government. However, recent information and my own experiences tell me we are no nearer to the required reform than we were six years ago.”

It follows the resignation last week of Slaintecare chief Laura Magahy and chairman Prof Tom Keane who were frustrated at the delay in moving to shake up the HSE into six regional authorities and also at the weaknesses around a proposed new plan to tackle hospital waiting lists.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane said the resignations raise serious questions about the programme and wider healthcare reform, and has called for clarity on the circumstances surrounding their departures.

He called on the Minister for Health to urgently appear before the Health Committee to discuss the resignations and to bring clarity where chaos currently exists.

"The Minister for Health must lay out a clear strategy for achieving an Irish National Health Service, and ensure top Sláintecare posts are urgently filled on a permanent basis

"The departure of the chair of the South/South West Hospital Group follows last week's shock departure by those responsible for delivering Sláintecare. .

"These unexpected departures demand clarity on the circumstances surrounding it, and the future of the position.

"The Minister talked the talk about funding last year, but the truth of the matter is that up to a third - €400m - of last year's new budget won't be spent this year.

"That means a shortfall of 10 to 15% of beds promised this year ahead of a very difficult winter.

"That means 150 less acute beds and 10 fewer ICU beds than promised,” he added.