The health service is facing chaos on Wednesday as talks aimed at averting a strike by 10,000 health staff broke down this afternoon.

Health service faces chaos on Wednesday as pay talks break down

The talks between SIPTU and health employers over a €20m pay demand have been underway for days.

They broke up this evening leaving thousands of waiting list patients facing cancellations of surgery and outpatient appointments.

The 10,000 staff include porters, chefs and healthcare assistants.

Negotiations were underway at the Workplace Relations Commission to halt a 24-hour stoppage by 10,000 hospital support staff.

Patients who are booked to stay overnight in hospital for surgery on Wednesday could be worst-hit unless discussions move towards a resolution soon.

Planned surgeries, appointments at outpatient clinics, catering for patients and diagnostic scope procedures could be affected by a strike as hospitals would be forced to wind down services.

The Siptu staff claim they are due pay hikes worth between €1,500 and €3,000 due to increases due under a job evaluation scheme.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform wants the payment to be put on hold until 2021 when the current public sector pay deal runs out.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he believes the strike can be avoided and he appealed to all sides to return to talks.

Online Editors