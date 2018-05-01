Health Minister to come under pressure from opposition to publish memo on cervical cancer scandal

Health Minister Simon Harris is going to come under intense pressure this afternoon to publish a memo he received two weeks ago on the cervical cancer scandal.

The briefing note was given to Minister Simon Harris about the cervical cancer scandal on April 16 and was compiled by officials in the Department of Health ahead of Vicky Phelan’s case arriving in the High Court.

Although the details of the person involved in the case were anonymised, it is now clear the note was referring to Ms Phelan. Despite Opposition demands, the memo is unlikely to be published in full because it contains personal information relating to the 43-year-old.

However, Department of Health sources who have seen the memo told Independent.ie that the note suggested her case against the HSE was being dropped and the one against a US laboratory was "likely" to be settled. The memo added that an audit of CervicalCheck had taken place and the "outcome of all current and historical cases were communicated to treating clinicians".

Vicky Phelan from Annacotty, Co. Limerick, pictured speaking to the media on leaving the Four Courts Picture: Collins Courts

The HSE admitted yesterday that 162 women out of the 208 included in the review were not told that they were part of an audit or that their cancer could have been diagnosed earlier. Ministers will today discuss setting up a compensation scheme for women caught up in the cancer scandal that could cost in the region of €500m.

Mr Harris has already signed off on a Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) investigation into how 162 women were not told about a review of their cervical cancer test. But he will need full Cabinet approval and monetary backing from the Department of Finance to set up a redress scheme.

There are currently "three to four" legal cases, similar to that undertaken by Vicky Phelan, which are in their early stages.

They are being handled by the State Claims Agency, which was accused by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin yesterday of taking an "adversarial route" against Ms Phelan.

The mother-of-two was forced to give intimate evidence of her life with cervical cancer in the High Court before settling her case against a US laboratory over a 2011 smear test for €2.5m. Government sources have indicated they want to avoid a flurry of cases coming before the courts in the wake of the controversy.

However, if taxpayers foot the initial bill for a redress scheme it is unclear how much of this money could be recouped from the laboratories involved in delivering results with false negatives. Attorney General Séamus Woulfe is expected to be quizzed on this issue at a Cabinet meeting today.

Mr Martin said "whether they like it or not" ministers have used their public comments to indicate "a pathway towards a redress board". Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is "very angry" about the scandal, adding that he was "filled with sadness" when he heard Ms Phelan’s story. He said it was wrong that women were not informed of the audits earlier, adding that there were "appalling communications failures".

However, he urged women to continue attending cancer screening clinics. Last night, Mr Harris announced a Hiqa investigation into the controversy, which will have the power to compel witnesses from the HSE and CervicalCheck. Hiqa will also review other screening programmes such as BreastCheck to ensure there are no similar issues. A Patient Safety Bill will be brought to Cabinet next week, to legislate for a mandatory disclosure policy in relation to screening.

