Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wants free contraception for all women

Health Minister Stephen ­Donnelly has said he wants free contraception made available to all women.

Mr Donnelly has in previous Budgets brought in free contraception to women aged under 30.

“Ultimately, I’d like to see free contraception available to all women, that’s my policy position, very clear position,” he said.

Mr Donnelly added that he wants to see more affordable healthcare as well as more services for women under Budget 2024.

The minister said the HSE to the end of July had a deficit of €600m.

He said the Department of Health believed the amount sought for a “no change” position was “too high” last year by the HSE.

“I think there would have been a disagreement,” he said.

“To the end of July, I haven’t got an exact figure with me but we’re looking at an overrun in the region of about €600m. There are two things driving that overrun – the first is a set of measures in a set of areas where the HSE is spending money it shouldn’t be spending.”

He also said there are many more patients coming to hospital that there were last year, as well as medicine prices and wage increases.

Meanwhile, Minister for Older People Mary Butler said she will be seeking a further “uplift” in nursing homes.

She said nursing homes which renegotiated their deed of agreement National Treatment Purchase Fund Board last year saw greater financial benefit as a result.

“I will be seeking an uplift for nursing homes, obviously there’s a lot of challenges out there.”

She also said she will be “looking for more” for the Fair Deal, which has a budget of €1.5billion this year.