Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says vaccine programme may begin before end of the year

The Government’s national Covid-19 Vaccination plan may begin before the end of the year, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

Mr Donnelly said approval for the Pfizer vaccine may be signed off on by the European Medical Agency on December 21.

The minister said the Government will begin rolling out the vaccine as soon as possible after that date.

He said this could happen before the end of they year.

Mr Donnelly was speaking at the launch of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in the Department of Health.

The report authored by a high-level task force sets out how the vaccine will be delivered to people who sign up to the programme.

