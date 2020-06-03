Health Minister Simon Harris self-isolated for days last week after displaying coronavirus symptoms

However, test results showed that Mr Harris did not have coronavirus and he has since returned to work.

The Minister took the decision to quarantine after he began displaying symptoms of the virus last week.

He was in self-isolation for a number of days and dialled into last Friday’s Cabinet meeting as he did not want to put his colleagues at risk.

The minister’s spokesperson said Mr Harris was referred for a test by his GP after he began felling unwell. It is understood it took him three days to get his test results.

“He followed his doctor’s instructions and self-isolated at home for a number of days,” she said.

“The test result was negative and he is delighted to be back at work and wishes to thank all the staff in the testing centre and those who work on Ireland's Covid-19 response. The Minister does not intend to make any further comment on this matter,” she added.

Read More

The minister held a press conference today where he warned against complacency in the battle against the virus.

Speaking outside the National Council for the Blind of Ireland, Mr Harris said he was concerned some people were not wearing face coverings while shopping or on public transport.

“We have been good with a lot of the measures but I think there is room for improvement on wearing face masks,” he said.

The minister said he was also concerned about the number of new coronavirus cases which arose because of close contacts between those infected.

He said the second phase of the lifting of lockdown measures strikes the right balance and said he did not think the plan should be accelerated.

He is the second member of Cabinet who is known to have been tested for the virus.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney was also tested for the virus after he appeared on television with RTE broadcaster Claire Byrne who had become infected with Covid-19.

“Like thousands of people across the country, I was contacted in recent days by a member of the HSE contact tracing team to say I had been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19,” Mr Coveney previously said.

“Testing is going to be a reality for tens of thousands of people and it is vitally important that we all follow HSE direction in the interest of public health,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors