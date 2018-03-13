Health Minister Simon Harris cancels St Patrick’s Day trip to Europe due to hospital trolley crisis

The minister is to remain in Dublin for the week, saying it “would not feel right” to travel abroad while hundreds of people are on A&E trolleys.

In a tweet this evening, he said: “People across the health service are working extraordinarily hard to make progress in what is a difficult week.

“I am in regular contact with HSE. It would not feel right to me as Minister to travel for St Patrick’s Day so I have made decision not to do so.”