Health Minister says subsidised antigen tests will be available ‘very shortly’ but rules out free tests

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said a subsidised price on antigen tests will be available “very shortly,” but was unable to say exactly when.

He suggested antigen tests will be available to purchase at a cheaper price in the next week, as he said it won’t be “weeks or months” before Government subsidise the tests.

The minister has also ruled out providing free tests.

Asked on Newstalk Breakfast when the cost for antigen tests will be reduced, Mr Donnelly said: “Very shortly, the final details are being finalised. We are not talking weeks or months.

“I can’t give a date but what I can say is it will be very shortly.

“We have them, all we are talking about now is reducing the price. They are widely available and supporting advice is available on the HSE website.”

Asked how much they will be, the minister said he couldn’t say yet due to “commercial sensitivity”.

On why they are not being made free, like the UK, Minister Donnelly said: “They did do it for free in the UK but they came under huge criticism from parliament for the way it was done and the UK is stepping back from that position.

"[In Ireland] boxes of five are being sent out for free to anyone who is a close contact.”

Minister Donnelly said there was concern from his department over the cost of subsidised antigen tests.

"One concern that would be raised would be the price, it could cost several hundred million euro to roll these out a subsidised level,” he said.

“Nonetheless, I believe it’s important and Government believes it’s important and therefore that’s what we are going to do.”

As Covid cases surge it was announced yesterday new restrictions will be brought in from midnight Thursday- including a curfew of midnight for the hospitality industry and a return to home working for anyone who can.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) also changed yesterday with the rate of €250 being reduced to €203 and the €300 rate reducing to €250.

Despite the new restrictions being brought in on Thursday Mr Donnelly said the PUP will not change.

“No there isn't a return to the PUP, not at this moment, the working from home measure shouldn’t have any effect on peoples jobs,” he said.

“There will be a number of people who will be affected by the midnight closing, there’s no question about that.

"But, the advice Government has and what industry is saying right across the hospitality sector is that they are screaming out for people to take up jobs.”

He said the situation in Ireland is “very serious” and that in the next few weeks “we have to be very very careful.”

He said: “The disease is so prevalent now there is a high chance of people picking it up.

"But, there are very encouraging antivirals that will be available.”

He added: “The data on boosters is incredibly encouraging and positive” and that the “reality is the majority of the highest risk groups have already received a booster”.