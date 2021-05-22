Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has removed six countries from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list today.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Minister Donnelly confirmed Andorra, Georgia, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria and Puerto Rico have all been revoked from the official list.

All travellers into Ireland must have a negative pre-departure test and those from non-designated countries must observe ‘Home Quarantine’, he noted.

The following states are now on Ireland’s ‘red’ list:

Africa

Angola

Botswana

Burundi

Cape Verde

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Asia

Bahrain

Bangladesh

India

Maldives

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

The Philippines

United Arab Emirates

Europe

Belgium

France

Luxembourg

Turkey

North America

Canada

Costa Rica

United States of America

South America

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guyana

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

