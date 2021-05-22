Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has removed six countries from Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list today.
In a statement issued this afternoon, Minister Donnelly confirmed Andorra, Georgia, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria and Puerto Rico have all been revoked from the official list.
All travellers into Ireland must have a negative pre-departure test and those from non-designated countries must observe ‘Home Quarantine’, he noted.
The following states are now on Ireland’s ‘red’ list:
Angola
Botswana
Burundi
Cape Verde
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Mozambique
Namibia
Rwanda
Seychelles
Somalia
South Africa
Tanzania
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Bahrain
Bangladesh
India
Maldives
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Qatar
The Philippines
United Arab Emirates
Belgium
France
Luxembourg
Turkey
Canada
Costa Rica
United States of America
Argentina
Bolivia
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
French Guiana
Guyana
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Suriname
Uruguay
Venezuela