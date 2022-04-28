Health Minister announces two more menopause and post-natal clinics to come on stream

Two more specialist menopause clinics and postnatal hubs as well as additional support for marginalised women and those suffering from endometriosis are to come on stream, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.

An additional €2.5m will be ring fenced this year for the National Women and Infants Health Programme at the HSE to accelerate services in four critical areas under the €10m Women’s Health Fund, he announced today.

Under the scheme, two more specialist Menopause Clinics will be established nationwide, bringing to six the number of specialist menopause clinics that are to be developed under the Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-23, he said.

The increased funding under the scheme will also see four Postnatal Hubs established this year under the same plan to “develop a more holistic model for supporting women in the weeks after giving birth.”

Six additional interdisciplinary teams will also be allocated to the development of two regional specialist centres providing complex care for women suffering from endometriosis.

As well, additional medical social work resources will also be allocated across six maternity networks providing additional support for women from marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds, he added.

“I’m delighted to be able to announce additional services in women’s health, going beyond what we announced in the Women’s Health Action Plan.

“We are expanding the number of specialist menopause clinics nationally and more quickly than planned, delivering a total of six clinics in 2022.

“We will also grow the secondary care provisions for women with endometriosis so that there is more support available nationally. This will ensure women are appropriately referred to the spectrum of endometriosis treatment available – from GP care to the new supra-regional services - depending on their need.

“Women from marginalised groups have made it clear that access to healthcare is a priority for them. We will provide six medical social workers in the area of maternity to enable early intervention and improve supports.”

He added that “women made it clear that postnatal supports needed to be improved. Too many women felt unsupported, isolated and overwhelmed following their baby’s birth. I am delighted that as a result of today’s decisions we will now have four postnatal hubs operating nationwide to support women in areas such as breastfeeding, birth recovery and postnatal depression.”

Dr Cliona Murphy, Clinical Lead for the National Women and Infants Health Programme said: “The Minister has encouraged us to be ambitious in our work on women’s health. To be in a position mid-year, through this allocation, to expand and accelerate our already ambitious work programme is really satisfying because we know first-hand the difference this will makes to the lives of women right around the country”.