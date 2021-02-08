Ireland has hopefully already passed the worst of the disease this year and we will not have to go back to a time like January again, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said.

However, he warned that there are unknowns when it comes to new variants and if people who have been vaccinated can still pass on the virus, and that this can “alter fundamentally the course of this pandemic over the next year”.

“I think what we can say to people is that certainly our intention would be that the we have already passed what is the worst of this disease this year and that we will not have to go back through what we went through in January again,” Mr Glynn said.

“I would hope that we will move in a steadily, more positive frame over the coming months. But that is contingent on us keeping this disease actively suppressed once we get disease numbers down. If they go back up, we’ve seen what will happen,” he added.

The Department of Health confirmed today six further deaths and 829 more Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country to 3,687 and the total number of cases to 204,397.

Five of the six deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

As of 8am today, 1,212 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU.There were 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today, 401 are men and 426 are women. 63pc are under 45 years of age The median age is 35 years old

There are 386 cases in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of February 5, 230,776 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland. Some 151,212 people have received their first dose while 79,554 people have received their second dose.

This comes as frontline workers are today due to receive their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after 21,600 vials arrived in the country.

The vaccines arrived over the weekend and were put into cold storage in Dublin.

Writing on Twitter, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “Big day: The (HSE) has just sent me this video of the first 21,600 doses of AstraZeneca arriving… from Belgium to the national cold chain store in Dublin… well done to all.”

The vaccine is easier to manage than others so far approved because it can be injected by a GP or a pharmacist straight out of a fridge.

However South Africa has put on hold the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

British Minister of State for Health, Edward Argar has set about reassuring the British, saying South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the Astrazeneca vaccine.

"There is no evidence that this vaccine is not effective in preventing hospitalisation and severe illness and death, which ultimately is what we're seeking with these vaccines today," he said.

It is just over a week since the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorisation for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for over-18s.

Irish public health officials have chosen the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for the over-70s over the AstraZeneca jab due to a lack of data for their effectiveness in older people.

