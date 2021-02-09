‘He sent texts to everybody saying his goodbyes’- 41-year-old among ICU Covid patients in ‘harrowing’ documentary

At just 41-years of age, Gareth Grainger almost lost his life to Covid-19. Photo: RTÉ

At just 41 years of age, Gareth Grainger almost lost his life to Covid-19 as he faced a number of setbacks in ICU in Tallaght University Hospital (TUH).

Mr Grainger appeared in an RTÉ Investigates documentary that follows the stories of Covid-19 patients throughout the third wave, many viewers have deemed it “harrowing” viewing.

Filmed during the peak of the pandemic in January, healthcare staff in the south Dublin hospital said they were seeing much more people in their 40s and 50s entering ICU than during the first wave.

Even more worryingly, staff said ICU was at capacity and as soon as one person was out the bed was disinfected and another was in.

Only three of 12 operating theatres at the hospital were in functioning at times in January. The other nine had been repurposed as makeshift wards to take the overflow of non-Covid ICU patients.

Mr Grainger has asthma and was admitted to hospital. Five weeks after he, his wife and his three children tested positive for Covid he is shown struggling to breathe.

After heavily deteriorating in the Covid ward, Mr Grainger was taken into ICU once a bed became free.

His wife, Hazel, said she “can’t even put into words” how scared she was.

"My husband sent texts to everybody saying his goodbyes basically,” she said.

"We built our whole life together from the time we were kids. The whole thought of trying to rear three kids, or even not to have him by my side was just horrendous.

“I can’t even put it into words. My whole life was gone in a matter of seconds. Even though I was braced for it nothing braces you for this.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing."

After a week of being in ICU, Mr Grainger was well enough to be moved to another ward and is now in Peamount Healthcare Rehabilitation facility as he continues to recuperate.

Speaking about being moved to another ward, he said on the phone to his wife: “It's going to help me so much to refocus. Onwards and upwards, that’s the motto.”

However, the unit in TUH is like a revolving door and once his bed is vacant it is immediately filled.

Bridín Fenlon, clinical nurse manager at TUH , said hopefully people will see that “this is a reality”.

"I hope people can see this is a reality, it’s not made up. It’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s happening."

Healthcare staff said although they are used to looking after people who are dying and witnessing deaths, the work they have done throughout the pandemic is “not normal”.

In the documentary a patient is seen receiving the last rites with no family around them - something one viewer called “harrowing”.

"I’m crying seeing a patient getting the Last Rites - with no loved ones with them. Harrowing viewing.”

Another viewer wrote on social media: “I’m seeing people I know flout Covid-19 guidelines every day of the week. They should all be forced to sit down and watch this #RTEInvestigates programme this evening. Absolutely harrowing.”

While another said: “Out of all the documentaries to date on Covid, prime time investigates is the most harrowing. Like a wartime horror film.”

Online Editors