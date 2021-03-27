TD Paul Murphy is the latest politician to call for the CEO of the Beacon Hospital Michael Cullen to resign following the revelation that schoolteachers and crèche workers were given Covid-19 vaccines by the hospital this week.

The People Before Profit Deputy said the Beacon Hospital’s distribution of vaccines to teachers “ahead of even their own patients is grossly immoral and unethical” and said: “he must resign”.

The actions of the hospital, which it said were undertaken due to “time pressure”, have come in for heavy criticism and Mr Cullen yesterday acknowledged they were “not in line with the sequencing guidelines in place from the HSE”.

Deputy Murphy said: “While these vaccines were given to private school teachers 14km down the road, there were patients in the hospital who needed them and were waiting for them. There is no excuse for what happened”.

Mr Murphy said the fact this happened in the Beacon “inevitably poses the question about whether this has happened with any other vaccines”.

He called for a “rapid investigation”, including representatives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and patients, to check whether any other vaccines have been diverted.

It's understood Mr Cullen's children attend St Gerard's private school.

Childcare workers and teachers are in Cohort 11 of the Health Service Executive's vaccine roll-out. Cohort 4, including medically vulnerable people aged between 16-69, is the latest cohort to begin receiving vaccines in recent weeks.

Labour leader Alan Kelly yesterday branded Mr Cullen’s actions as “scandalous” and said his position “is now entirely untenable.”

“It’s beyond belief that the CEO thought this type of behaviour would be appropriate or acceptable and there is now a fundamental question over his judgement.

“This two-tier elitism is shocking, and unfortunately, has been enabled by the lack of a cohesive vaccine strategy from the Minister for Health,” Mr Kelly said.

In response to yesterday’s revelations, the HSE has appointed a “senior official” to work with the Beacon Hospital “on a daily basis to ensure that all appropriate HSE guidance and operational standards are maintained at the Covid Vaccination Centre,” a HSE spokesperson said.

However, Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the main priority remains to vaccinate as many people as possible, and as such the vaccination programme will not be pulled from the hospital.

"It is an important part of the vaccination infrastructure for the Dublin area and the Beacon is doing it at their own cost,” he told RTÉ Six One News.

Labour’s spokesperson on Education Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also said that Mr Cullen’s position as CEO was now “untenable” in a recent Twitter post.

