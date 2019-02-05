TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has defended Health Minister Simon Harris amid criticism of a delay in telling other government ministers about the cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

'He did the right thing' - Taoiseach defends Harris in delay telling government of spiralling children's hospital costs

Construction costs for the hospital have soared from €983m to €1.4bn.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that Mr Harris became aware of rising costs for the project as early as last August but Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he was not told of the full scale of the issue until November.

“Did it really take another three months for minister [Paschal[ Donohoe to be informed?... It is unimaginable that the minister for Public Expenditure was kept in complete ignorance of public expenditure.,” Mr Howlin asked in the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar insisted that Mr Harris “did the right and appropriate thing”, adding “He sought full information, facts and figures before presenting that information to government.”

The Taoiseach said he found out about the cost overrun at around the same time as Mr Donohoe.

An artist's impression of the National Children’s Hospital

“I responded in the same way as other people in this house. First disbelief, struggling to believe how the prices had gone up again.

“And second we did the appropriate thing which the government should do was to reject it and say go back, negotiate with the companies, get the figure down, find out if we can reduce specifications… find out if retendering was an option.

“All of those options were considered.

“Retendering would delay the project and probably save nothing, reducing the specifications of the project would have been a mistake because this is a 100-year project…

“Negotiations were carried out with the companies to bring those figures down as much as is possible.

“And that’s the figure that was presented to Cabinet in December and approved by Cabinet.”

Mr Howlin also about an official from the Department of Public Expenditure who was a member of the board overseeing the hospital’s construction.

He pointed to a government circular from 2010 outlining how civil servants appointed to non-commercial boards must inform the minister if a matter of serious concern arises.

He argued: “A government circular overrides any confidentiality imposed by a board itself. How is it possible that this did not occur in one of the State’s largest developments?”

Mr Howlin asked if the official informed the minister of the overrun and if not, why not.

Mr Varadkar argued that corporate governance has changed quite a lot since 2010.

He said a board member’s “fiduciary responsibility and their legal responsibilities are to that board and the correct line of accountability is from the chairman of that board to the line minister, not individual board members acting on their own part.”

Earlier he said that there have been proposals to develop a NCH since the 1960s.

“There have been numerous failed attempts to deliver this project.

“This government will deliver this project. It’s already under construction. The satellite centre in Blanchardstwon is built and will be open to patients this year, Tallaght next year and the main hospital in 2023.

“Decades of promises will actually be delivered by this government, something that the children of Ireland need and deserve.

“I appreciate it’s right and appropriate to talk about the cost and the cost overruns but we should never forget the value of this project”.

He said PWC are examining the escalating costs and the terms of reference of the probe are being revised at present.

Mr Varadkar said: “The review will deal with the accountability of relevant key parties, functions and roles.

“The prohibition on making any findings against individuals will be removed.

“It will establish the sequence of events in relation to the cost increases experienced by the project, establish what was known when and by whom and will cover bodies including the NPHDB, its committees, the HSE and also the Department of Health.

“It will also be asked to identify any areas where potential cost savings or reductions which are consistent with the applicable contractual undertakings may be found.”

Online Editors