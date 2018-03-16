Harris orders review of hospital car park charges

Earlier this week, the Irish Independent revealed that visitors and patients are paying more than a €1m in parking charges to HSE-run hospitals alone.

Mr Harris said yesterday: "I have heard from many patients, as well as groups such as the Irish Cancer Society, in relation to car parking charges in our hospitals and the need for national guidelines.

"I know that some hospitals do take into account the pressure that these charges can put on patients and families who are dealing with illness, particularly long-term illness, and have measures in place to alleviate this pressure.

"However, I want to make sure that we have national guidelines in place to inform practice in hospital parking charges around the country," he added.