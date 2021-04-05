‘Happy to be home... but very sore’ – Ireland’s much-loved Adam King recovering from bone fracture

Ireland’s sweetheart Adam King was in hospital over the Easter weekend after suffering a fractured bone.

His father, David King, has thanked Cork University Hospital (CUH) and the public for their support after his son fractured his femur.

The six-year-old, who captured the heart of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show, is now at home and his father has asked fans to keep him in their thoughts.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “So a little personal post - as you all know Adam has brittle bones and sadly he suffered a femur fracture this weekend.

“Thankfully he does not require surgery this time. He is happy to be home but is very sore. Please keep him in your thoughts.”

David thanked staff in CUH for looking after his son, and asked anyone who could to support its charity.

He continued: “As always, our family are beyond grateful for the professionalism, care and genuine love shown to Adam by everyone in our hospitals.

“To support the amazing work CUH do, please visit cuhcharity.ie.

“We may be a little bit quieter on here for a few days. Thanks to our family, friends and everyone here for your love and support. Hugs.”

Thank you to everyone in @CUH_Cork & to all our family & friends for your love & support. Please support the amazing work of @CUHCharity at https://t.co/fVsaALgu04

😊💖 pic.twitter.com/X4xC3FYkOl — Adventures With a Difference (@AdventuresWAD) April 4, 2021

Adam warmed the entire nation’s heart on The Late Late Toy Show after he showed host Ryan Tubridy his ‘virtual hug’ card.

The idea was so popular that An Post turned Adam’s creation into a postal stamp and it was then designed as a Valentine’s Day card.

On the show, Adam said his dream was to be a Capcom astronaut as he had “brissle bones” and wouldn’t be able to be an astronaut that goes to Space.

The six-year-old was then starstruck when International Space Station commander and astronaut Chris Hadfield reached out and had a video call with the entire family before Christmas.

Adam said his dream is to communicate with astronauts that are orbiting in their spacecraft and said if aliens come to earth he thinks they will be very friendly, as he said “they’re very small”.

Online Editors