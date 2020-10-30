Hand sanitiser Q&A: How is it made, is it safe and how can I be sure I’m buying a quality product?

Who could have thought hand sanitisers could be so controversial?

It’s second nature to us now to have a small bottle of sanitiser with us every day and to press on dispensers, rubbing it liberally over our hands in shops as part of our anti-Covid ritual.

But advice about the use of certain hand sanitisers in schools and health facilities has hit the headlines in recent weeks. What should we know before buying hand sanitiser, how it is made and is it is regulated?

Sanitisers typically come in the form of foam, liquid, or gel. Some are alcohol-based and others alcohol-free. Alcohol-based hand sanitiser normally contains 60-95pc of alcohol in the form of ethanol, isopropanol or n-Propanol.

Alcohol-free hand antiseptic products are generally based on disinfectants such as benzalkonium chloride or triclosan like antimicrobial agents

Infection control experts recommend using an alcohol based hand sanitiser which contains at least 60pc alcohol.

The best way to prevent the spread of infection is plain soap and water but that is not always accessible. If it’s not available, the advice is to use an alcohol-based sanitiser. When using hand sanitiser, apply a generous amount to the palm of one hand and rub the product all over the surfaces of your hands until your hands are dry.Hand sanitisers are regulated by the Pesticide Registration and Control Division (PRCD) of the Department of Agriculture. Human hygiene biocidal products such as hand sanitisers and other disinfectants must by law be registered with department and listed on its biocide product register prior to being made available on the market and used in Ireland.

The advice is to check the labels. Make sure that all sanitisers and disinfectants carry a PCS 9xxxx, PCS 1xxxxx, IE/BPA 7xxxx or an EU-000xxx-xx registration number on the label. Each product registered by the department will carry a unique registration number specific to that particular product. If the product label does not contain any of these number formats, you should not purchase or use the product. There is a register of products online.

An alert was recently issued about sanitiser used in some Irish schools due to fears it could cause respiratory problems, headaches and dermatitis.

The Department of Education asked schools to stop using the sanitiser immediately. The Virapro hand sanitiser was also used by the HSE in various health facilities.

Tests had shown that a batch of the sanitiser did not comply with regulations and could cause dermatitis, headaches and respiratory issues with prolonged use.

Some of the product contained the chemical methanol.

Methanol can be a potential risk leading to possible nausea, dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory tract irritation and headaches.The Department of Education did a review and found 52 sanitisers in use in schools were not on an official purchase list . There is no evidence any of the products were unsafe but it was not possible to satisfactorily confirm their registration status. The likelihood is that these products are used in other settings also . The HSE is carrying out an inventory.It seems like the Department of Agriculture needs to be more proactive in this area, given the amount of hand sanitiser the nation is using and its importance in the fight against the Covid-19 spread. It’s also very costly. There was a shortage of hand sanitiser at the start of the pandemic and there was a rush to ensure there was a greater supply.Hand sanitiser should be stored out of reach, and sight, of children. It should not be stored above 40.5 degrees Celsius.Yes. Hand sanitiser is flammable and should be stored away from heat or flame. Hand sanitiser should be rubbed into the hands until they feel completely dry before continuing activities that may involve heat, sparks, static electricity, or open flames.For children under six years of age, hand sanitiser should be used with adult supervision. It is dangerous when swallowed. Drinking only a small amount of hand sanitiser can cause alcohol poisoning in children. However, there is no need to be concerned if your children eats after using hand sanitiser. It is also important to keep the product out of the eyes.The average shelf life of hand sanitiser is somewhere between two and three years.Always follow the instructions on household cleaners. Do not use disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin because they may cause skin and eye irritation. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are not intended for use on humans or animals. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are intended for use on hard, non-porous surfaces.

