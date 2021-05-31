CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said the aim was to have 2.5 million people vaccinated by the end of July. Photo: Frank McGrath

Almost one in five adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the most up-to- date figures reveal.

It comes as 374 more cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with 99 people in hospital, 35 of whom were in ICU.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid, said that 50pc of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of yesterday or today, and almost 20pc will have had their second dose and be fully vaccinated.

"Our programme continues on for the rest of this quarter through June and into July. We are continuing down through the age groups on the basis set by Government,” he said.

In relation to vaccination targets, he said: “I think it is fair to say, as we are working throughout May and into June, we are aiming to have about 2.5 million of the population (vaccinated) by the end of July. So that is the target.”

Mr Reid said the “primary focus each week is what supplies do we get, and how quickly do we administer them. Right now, we are running at 95pc to 96pc of vaccines administered weekly".

He also referred to the benefits of the vaccination programme in protecting the vulnerable, saying that last week, 88pc of cases were in the under-45 age bracket, with no outbreaks in nursing homes.

The HSE boss said that almost 100pc of the population over 80 have now been vaccinated and 96pc of the age group 70 to 79.

Meanwhile, over 90pc of people in their 60s have been vaccinated.

Mr Reid pointed out on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme that in relation to the vaccination of children, Pfizer was the approved licensed vaccine for minors.

"We do have a very strong schools programme.

"From our perspective, we are continuing down through the ages. We go as far as 16 to 24 currently on the programme, but ultimately, that is an assessment that I guess Niac (the National Immunisation Advisory Committee) will make in time.”

Separately, in relation to the impact of the recent cyber attack which has affected services, he said the disruption will last for weeks. "This is an entire process to bring each system up safely.”

He added that there was a high risk that as one system was brought online again, it could contaminate another.

“We don’t want to go backwards in this process. We want to continue to make progress.

"But we will start to see a snowball effect where more systems are coming up, more services can be restored at a quicker pace.”

In relation to the extent of the release of people’s private information, he said: “From our perspective, this is always a high risk.

"We know that this is what these cyber criminals do, and we do have a very strong High Court order which we are utilising to the best extent that we can.

"One publication who shared information with us that they had received, we have been working with them

"We are now in the process of contacting people regarding about 520 patients’ data, working with the Data Protection Commissioner and regulatory bodies,” he said.

“Really good progress” had been made in the past 72 hours in particular, he said. “ We are making great progress on a lot of our key national systems to support patients.

“There are 2,000 systems in total that we have to bring up safely, so the priorities next week are some of the Tusla systems, endoscopy and some community systems as well.”