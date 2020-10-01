Half a biscuit or three crisps a week - Government launches new advice on healthy eating for kids

The following are examples of ‘tiny’ portions in the new program: one square of chocolate, three crisps, half a plain biscuit and three soft sweets.

The government is advising parents to be cautious of food portions they are feeding their children, suggesting half a biscuit a week as a treat.

On Thursday Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Minister for Public Health and Wellbeing Frank Feighan launched the first-ever national healthy eating guidelines for one to four-year-olds.

According to the Department of Health, the program has been designed by nutrition experts in Ireland and includes a new pyramid, what portion sizes should look like and when treats should be given.

As one to four-year-old children have ‘small tummies’, the Department is cautioning parents on portion sizes.

The advice is three small meals a day along with two to three healthy snacks every day. When it comes to foods and drinks high in fat, sugar and salt it is advising a ‘tiny’ portion once a week.

The following are examples of ‘tiny’ portions in the new program: one square of chocolate, three crisps, half a plain biscuit and three soft sweets.

For children aged one to two parents are being advised to feed kids two servings of meat, fish, eggs, beans and nuts, three servings of dairy, two to three servings of vegetables and fruit, and three to four servings of cereal, bread, potatoes, pasta and rice.

According to the advice, older children aged three to four should be eating three to four servings of meat, fish, eggs, beans and nuts, three servings of dairy, four to five servings of vegetables and fruit, and three to four servings of cereals, bread, potatoes, pasta and rice.

The new program also advises parents to supplement their children with five micrograms of vitamin D in the winter. Either drops or liquid every day from Halloween to St Patrick’s Day.

Commenting on the program, Minister Feighan said she acknowledges “just how challenging it can be when trying to feed younger children" but that “the new resources launched today will help parents and others to understand the issues around healthy eating for children much better and they will help families through the first four years of a child’s life.”

Speaking at the launch of the guidelines, Minister Donnelly said: “We all want to give our children the very best start and helping them to establish a healthy relationship with food is something that will benefit them for their entire lives.

“These guidelines represent a significant step in implementing our Obesity Policy under Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare.”

