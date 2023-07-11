Hairdressers, beauticians and accountants may be at heightened risk of ovarian cancer

Hairdressers, beauticians and accountants are among the workers who may be associated with a heightened risk of ovarian cancer because of their job, a new study reveals today.

The study found those working in the sales, retail, clothing and construction industries may also be vulnerable.

High cumulative exposure to particular agents, including talcum powder, ammonia, propellant gases, petrol and bleaches may have an important role.

The findings, published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, come from a Canadian study from the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Université de Montréal.

Working for 10 or more years as a hairdresser, barber, beautician and in related roles was associated with a three-fold higher risk, while employment for 10 or more years in accountancy was associated with a doubling in risk.

And for those working in construction, there was a tripling in risk.

Long-term work in the clothing industry, including embroidery, was associated with an 85pc heightened risk of developing the disease. For those in sales it was 45pc and retail 59pc.

Environmental factors, including those associated with the workplace, may increase the risk – but relatively few studies have evaluated the occupational hazards faced by women, say researchers.

Around 400 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in Ireland and it causes 300 deaths.

Ovarian cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in women in Ireland, after lung, breast and colorectal cancer. More than 75pc of patients present with late-stage disease, partly due to the vagueness of symptoms and the similarity with other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome.

The researchers drew on lifetime employment history from a population-based case-control study, to carry out analysis looking at two dimensions of the workplace environment: employment in a particular role or industry, and specific occupational exposures.

They included participants in the Prevention of Ovarian Cancer in Quebec (PROVAQ) study, all of whom were aged 18–79, and who had been recruited from seven Montreal hospitals between 2010 and 2016 after being diagnosed with epithelial ovarian cancer.

In all, 491 of these women meeting the inclusion criteria for the current study were matched for age and electoral roll district with 897 women who didn’t have ovarian cancer.

Information was collected from all the participants on socio-demographic background, medical history, prescribed medicines, reproductive history, weight and height, lifestyle factors and lifetime employment history.

More of the women with ovarian cancer had lower educational attainment, shorter oral contraceptive use and either no or fewer children than women in the comparison group. These are all potential risk factors for the disease.

The Canadian job-exposure matrix (CANJEM) was used to calculate participants’ exposure to specific agents in the workplace, and the relationship between exposure to each of the 29 most common agents and ovarian cancer risk was then assessed.

After accounting for potentially influential factors, the calculations indicated that several job roles may be linked to heightened risk.

Hairdressers, beauticians and related workers were the jobs most frequently exposed to 13 agents including ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, organic dyes and pigments, and bleaches, and the second most frequent occupation exposed to talcum powder.

It is not clear however if these associations were driven by a single agent, a combination or other workplace factors, say the researchers.

The findings “suggest that employment in certain occupations and specific occupational exposures may be associated with increased risks of ovarian cancer”.

The current study “reminds us that while the lack of representation of women in occupational cancer studies – and indeed, even potential strategies to address this issue – have been long recognised, there is still a need for improvement in studying women’s occupational risks,” according to Drs Melissa Friesen and Laura Beane Freeman of the US National Cancer Institute in a linked commentary.

“By excluding women, we miss the opportunity to identify risk factors for female specific cancers, to evaluate whether sex-specific differences in risk occur and to study exposures occurring in occupations held primarily by women.”