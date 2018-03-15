Hackers 'could kill patients with heart pacemakers or pumps'

In a new report, security experts warned that health technology is vulnerable to cyber-attacks which could have "severe consequences" for patient safety.

The academy warned that the number of healthcare devices susceptible to hacking is growing, posing a threat to individuals and also providing a way to gain access to entire networks.

The experts cautioned that pacemakers or wearable health monitors that are linked to the internet or internal computer networks could also provide a gateway for hackers to plant ransomware - which threatens victims if ransoms aren't paid - into systems. Some US hospitals have been infected by the Wannacry and Medjack computer viruses after hackers targeted medical devices that were not protected.