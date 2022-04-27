Ground-breaking cancer treatment now available to children in Ireland: ‘It marks a new era’

Groundbreaking cancer treatment known as CAR-T cell therapy is to be made available to children in Ireland for the first time.

The therapy is used to treat one of the most common childhood cancers – acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Up to now, families had to travel to the UK to avail of the treatment.

The lead of the service with Children’s Health Ireland said the launch of this new ground breaking treatment in Ireland is very “exciting”.

Dr Pamela Evans said this treatment is probably the most “significant advance in leukemia treatment in a generation”.

“We have officially launched the service and currently have children undergoing this novel therapy here in Crumlin as we speak. It’s more than just a new drug, it’s a whole new way of treating cancer that harnesses the power of the patient’s own immune system to fight the disease,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“How it works is we take a patient's own T cells, which are one of the white blood cells whose job it is to protect the body from cancers and leukemia. But unfortunately, cancers and leukemia are quite good at hiding from the immune system, particularly when the cancer starts in one of those immune cells, which is the case with leukemia.

“Those T cells are taken from the patient and go to a pharmaceutical laboratory where they are changed, a new DNA is inserted into them that essentially is like installing new software, redirecting them to more effectively target the cancer cells that they were ignoring beforehand.”

Dr Evans said this treatment will make an “enormous difference” to children and their families.

“Leukemia is the commonest childhood cancer we diagnose and treat over 50 new patients every year and most children will be cured with our current chemotherapy protocols but unfortunately for about 10pc of children, their leukemia doesn’t respond, or it comes back despite all of our best efforts,” she said.

“In this group the outcomes have exceeded all of our expectations and over a few short years of real-world experience, worldwide, half of these patients are now cancer free without needing any more treatment.

“The other really important message is that this therapy is really well tolerated overall, so much so that it’s likely to challenge our current standard of care chemotherapy treatment approach for all children with leukemia in the future.

“This is only the start, we hope that it will soon be available for treating other types of leukemia, there’s also a lot of promising work being done to bring these cellular therapies to a broader range of solid tumours.”

“It marks a new era of personalised cancer therapy and really watch this space.”