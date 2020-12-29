Grandmother (79) from the Liberties to be first person in the Republic of Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Dublin woman Annie, a 79-year-old grandmother, will be the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Today, December 29, the state will begin vaccinating in four hospitals- Beaumont and St James's hospitals in Dublin, Cork University Hospital, and University Hospital Galway.

Some 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech arrived into the country on St Stephens Day.

St James’ Hospital in Dublin will receive the vaccine first at 1.30pm today, according to Chair of the Covid-19 vaccination taskforce Brian MacCraith.

He said an ICU nurse working on a Covid ward will be one of the first to receive the vaccine but Annie will be the very first person to receive it today.

Annie, whose surname was not given by Professor MacCraith, has 10 grandchildren, was born in Christchurch and grew up in the Liberties.

"Sadly her husband passed away earlier this year, 4 weeks before her admission (to hospital) in October,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“Annie is delighted to be getting the vaccine and feels very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive it.”

The original start date for the roll-out of the vaccine was tomorrow, however, it was moved a day forward and now St James’ hospital will be the first site for administration for the vaccine, as opposed to the original plan of a nursing home.

This is because the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said it would prefer that a healthcare setting was the first place the vaccine was administered after some reports in the UK and US of allergic reactions.

Staff training was still taking place ahead of the vaccinations, the HSE confirmed.

Information material will be provided to those receiving the jab today. This paperwork will act as informed consent.

Today, a great beacon of light starts to shine, as we commence our vaccination programme. Let's all galvanise and unite behind this. It will take time but stay positive, stay safe, stick with us and we will get there. @HSELive #COVID19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) December 29, 2020

Professor McCraith said they will begin administering vaccines to nursing homes next week and if all goes to plan all nursing home residents will be vaccinated by mid-February.

“From next week, we are going into nursing homes and we have had very good dialogue with nursing homes Ireland’s Tadhg Daly and there's a very advanced schedule for all of those nursing homes,” he said.

"It's very appropriate that those who probably suffered the most from this awful pandemic will be the number one priority and I think it's very positive that we can predict that all of the vaccinations (will be done) in nursing homes by the middle of February.”

After nursing home residents, those aged over 70 are next in line to receive the vaccine. Professor McCraith said it’s to be “worked out” exactly how they will receive it but GP’s and pharmacists will play a major role.

He added: “In the not too distant future we will be looking at mass vaccination centres to suit the broader population.”

After shipment today, the country currently has 40,000 vaccines, however, they will not all be administered promptly as two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech are needed and the task force wants to make sure every person who receives the vaccine will be able to get a second dose.

Professor McCraith said the AstraZeneca vaccine could be a “game-changer” if it is approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"In our modelling the AstraZeneca vaccine would be available quite early and within the advanced purchase agreement that Ireland is a part of in the EU and thats the highest volume of vaccines that we can get is from AstraZeneca, that’s 3.3 million,” he explained.

"So, it would be somewhat of a game-changer both in terms of scale and ease of use as it can be stored in a routine fridge in a doctor's surgery or pharmacy.”

Concern was raised in recent days at the slower pace of the vaccination roll-out in Ireland compared to other European countries which began immunising their most vulnerable populations on Sunday.

Dr Padraig McGarry, president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said last night: “While it is understandable people are anxious to see this programme begin as quickly as possible, it’s critical we allow the relevant agencies do the necessary and important preparatory work to ensure a sustainable and safe programme for the various vaccines which are becoming available over the coming months.

“The IMO will work with all parties to ensure that the vaccination programme happens as speedily and professionally as possible.”

The schedule will see acute hospital staff immunised first, followed by those in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

A HSE spokeswoman said the programme for nursing home residents was a “highly complex process requiring the co-operation of all stakeholders”.

There are around 580 nursing homes in Ireland, of which 80pc are privately owned.

“Using centrally held information from serial testing in relation to staff and patient numbers and taking into account the required throughput per day, the HSE has issued a draft schedule to each community healthcare organisation (CHO),” she said.

The draft schedule facilitates a “required three-week cycle and ensures that both doses are administered in an efficient manner, leading to the completion of the entire 580 nursing homes (both doses) in February”.

“Each CHO will work with their local nursing home providers between now and next Thursday to finalise their schedules,” the spokeswoman added.

Each provider must register staff members and residents who wish to take the vaccine and collect 55 individual pieces of information for each person, several days before the vaccination team arrives.

“Each provider must also ensure that each staff member and each resident (and their families where appropriate) understand and give informed consent to the vaccine,” the spokeswoman said.

The target completion date for all 580 public, private and voluntary nursing homes is February 28 but this could be affected by any “outbreaks (that) may interrupt vaccination” .

Although 10,000 vaccine doses arrived into the country on Saturday, red tape over getting informed consent from people receiving the vaccine has delayed the roll-out of the jabs until today.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said hospitalisations have “increased sharply in the last two days”.

As of 2pm yesterday, there were 359 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 30 were in intensive care units.

"We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing with a seven-day average of over 9.2pc up from 5.2pc on December 18,” he said.

"This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities.”

