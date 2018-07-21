Grandfather who has just months to live after cancer misdiagnosis worried wonder drug could be taken off him

A GRANDFATHER with four months to live has received an apology and undisclosed settlement from the HSE after his terminal cancer was misdiagnosed - but now he’s anxious he could be taken off a wonder drug he believes “is keeping me alive”.

Stephen Mahady, 58, from Tallaght, Dublin, told last night told how he’d thought he was suffering a bad flu in February 2016 but his GP had been concerned about “the sound of my lungs”.

Mr Mahady was sent for an X ray and “that’s when doctors discovered there was a problem,” he said.

In the High Court in Dublin yesterday St James’ Hospital apologised to Mr Mahady for treating him for small cell lung cancer when it transpired he in fact had a type of skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma.

“In May I was told I had six months to live but I’m still here and I believe this drug is keeping me alive,” Mr Mahady said.

“I’m worried I could be taken off it. The Government needs to guarantee to all patients who need this and other drugs, that they will have them. I don’t need that extra worry. I want to stay alive for as long as possible for my family.”

Mr Mahady says he went through a lengthy legal process and he now wanted to move on with his life, for the sake of his wife, two grown up children and three young grandchildren.

But he’s now concerned he could be taken off the same drug Vicky Phelan has been taking to treat her cervical cancer - Pembrolizumab - which saw her tumours shrink - but had cost her €8,500 every three weeks.

“Initially I thought I had a chance, I thought I’d be cured,” Mr Mahady said.

“I went through months of chemo and radiation and I had some very dark days. But I still believed there was a way ahead and my family were amazing, they helped me through.

“But then eventually I was told there was a wrong diagnosis and the cancer was spreading.

“I don’t know if there’s a word for the anger I felt but it was beyond any emotion I even knew existed.

“I was numb. My wife was with me, I could hardly believe what I was hearing. I remember saying ‘Where can we go from here?’

“I was told they couldn’t do anything. I felt panic, like I had to get out of the hospital, I had to go home, my wife was in tears. And it took me a long time to come to terms with what happened.”

An apology from CEO of St James’ Hospital in Dublin, Lorcan Birthistle, was read out in the High Court.

It stated: “On behalf of St James’ Hospital, I wish to express a sincere apology to you for the misdiagnosis of small cell lung cancer that was made in your case.

“This was a failing in the care provided to you and I apologise for this and for the consequential upset, distress and trauma, that has caused you and those close to you.

“We strive to provide the highest standards of care to our patients and this occasion we deeply regret having failed to reach those standards.”

The hospital CEO said lessons had been learned in relation to diagnosis procedures which will reduce the potential for it to happen again.

“It has been extremely difficult to handle,” Mr Mahady said. “I’m a tradesman and I know to check things repeatedly when I’m working.

“It’s a rollercoaster and even though I’ve had a settlement, it isn’t exactly what I wanted but I needed to get on with my life for my family.

“I don’t know how long I might have left and I need to try to get back to my life and enjoy my time and not worry. We know where we stand now, where we have to stand and I have to live the best I can with whatever time I have left with no stress.

“I can’t hate, I don’t want revenge but I do want to speak up for patients like me who need this drug.

“The Government has to ensure we get it. I need not to worry about matters like that.

“I’m a strong person, I’m still walking round, I’m not housebound, I don’t know how I’m not - I just want this drug to help me live.

“I want as much time as possible with my family, who mean everything to me. Myself and my wife, are together 30 years and I’ve two beautiful children and three absolutely adorable grandchildren.

“It’s very hard to think about leaving them behind. I want to live long enough to spoil my grandchildren.

“I want to spend as much time as I can with my grandchildren. People don’t realise how precious these moments are until they are facing death and I want to live. I need this drug to keep helping me do that.”

In February 2016 Mr Mahady attended his GP complaining of shortness of breath and exertion. He was sent for a chest X Ray which showed a tumour on his right lung.

On March 9, 2016, he attended St James’ for further investigation and he was reported to have small cell lung cancer. A scan in April confirmed the presence of a tumour in the lung and lymph nodes.

In November 2016 he developed a swollen lymph node in his neck and a biopsy showed squamous cell carcinoma. He had his tonsils removed as part of treatment.

Subsequently the original lung biopsy slides from March 2016 were reviewed and it was claimed it became apparent the initial diagnosis of small cell lung cancer was incorrect.

Claims made against the hospital were denied in court and the apology was made as part of a settlement agreement.

Mr Mahady’s solicitor Caitriona Lawlor said after the apology: “It is particularly difficult, traumatic and stressful for anybody who is given a diagnosis of cancer.

“It is even more stressful when you discover an error was made in your diagnosis and that you have been subjected to treatments of painful and invasive nature that you should never have had to endure.

“An early explanation and an early apology would go some way to relieve a person’s distress. We are pleased that an apology has now been made by the defendant.

“It is an indictment of our system and how it is administered and how legitimate legal claims are dealt with when an apology is delayed until it is forced by legal action.

“Stephen’s case was fast tracked as a result of our action and brought to a conclusion quickly and effectively, that should happen more often.

“It would be better if cases like Stephen’s were dealt with in a humane and sympathetic manner. His quality of life has been seriously adversely affected…”

Independent.ie has contacted the HSE for comment abut Pembrolizumab.

