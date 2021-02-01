| 1.8°C Dublin

GPs warn of turmoil and 'tensions' among patients over lack of vaccines for over-70s

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Many GPs fear a lack of Covid-19 vaccines for over-70s will cause turmoil as the supply will not meet huge demand among older people.

There are also concerns that a shortage of GPs in some parts of rural Ireland will result in delays in vaccinations. Dr Ken Egan, a Mayo GP, said he has been contacted by many of his colleagues whose practices are already inundated with calls from older people about the vaccine.

The former president of the Irish Medical Organisation said it could take 12 weeks to fully vaccinate all the over-85s, the first group of older people who are to be offered the two-shot vaccine later this month.

