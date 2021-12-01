GPs warn Education Minister plan for medical certs for face-mask exemption for school children is ‘nonsense’

Parents who want a medical certificate from a GP to exempt their child from wearing a mask in the classroom are facing a cool reception from family doctors who have dismissed the plan as “nonsense”.

The opt-out for children from third class in primary school is part of new Department of Education guidelines. But it prompted a strong reaction from several GPs on social media last night who described it as nonsense and time wasting.

GP Dr Maitiu Ó Faoláin in Ashbourne Co Meath, who is very active in the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, tweeted Education Minister Norma Foley last night: ”Don’t mistake our time as something your officials can waste with such nonsense.”

He said that “GPs will not be issuing certificates regarding mask wearing. There is no role for a GP in this issue”.

He was backed by Co Louth GP Dr Amy Morgan, who said GPs were running booster clinics and involved in referrals of patients for PCR tests as well as other essential work. “Give us a break,” she said.

The department said medically certified exemptions will apply, such as in cases where a child has breathing difficulties or special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing a mask.

Primary principals are also being given discretion not to require a pupil to wear a face covering, a flexibility not spelled out in guidance for second-level schools.

While many parents of primary pupils support mask wearing, not all are happy, and schools will be given time to bed in the practice.

Principals have been told that they are best placed to identify children whose complex needs are such that the wearing of face coverings may not be possible and to discuss this with parents as required.

“In such circumstances, a school may not require medical certification to provide an exemption to the wearing of face coverings. In other circumstances where a medical certificate is not provided, that person (staff or pupil) will be refused entry to the school,” the guidance states.

The new rule requiring pupils in third class and above to wear face masks was recommended by public health chiefs and was agreed by Cabinet yesterday. It will be reviewed in mid-February.

It is among the latest measures to combat the spread of Covid-19, with incidence among children aged five to 12-years-old the highest in the community. In the 14 days to midnight Sunday, 11,702 children in this age cohort tested positive, representing 19pc of all cases.

Meanwhile, under the antigen testing programme for primary school close contacts launched on Monday, the HSE had sent over 10,000 test kits by lunchtime yesterday.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) last night repeated its call for contact tracing to be reinstated in primary schools.

The system allowed the close contacts of confirmed schools cases to be followed up by the HSE, but was withdrawn at the end of September.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said it provided a clearer picture of transmission in schools and, “with some modifications, renewed contract tracing could be particularly helpful at this juncture.”

The INTO is also seeking provision of more air quality monitors as well as air filtration systems to primary and special schools to assist efforts to limit transmission of the virus in school settings.

It comes as another 5,471 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital remained unchanged at 579 but the number in intensive care rose by seven to 122.