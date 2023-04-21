GPs received €44m for issuing sick certs for social welfare purposes last year, as top earners revealed

GP practices received more than €44m for issuing sick certs for social welfare purposes last year, Independent.ie can reveal.

The amount paid to doctors has more than doubled in the last five years, with a practice in Apple’s European headquarters in Co Cork receiving the highest payment.

Figures provided under a Freedom of Information request show GPs are making tens of thousands of euro from the Department of Social Protection medical cert scheme.

Healthcare provider 360 Medical, which offers on-site care at a wellness centre in Apple’s offices, has been among the top earners for medical certificates in the last four years.

The practice received €168,870 for issuing certificates last year. It also topped the list of highest earners in 2021, receiving €142,000. In 2020 the practice received €97,000, while in 2019 it received €59,000.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection said the practice has increased its patient quota and this is why there was a notable rise in its payments. There are seven doctors employed by the practice, according to its website.

A list of the top 100 earners shows the payments ranged from €48,000 to €168,000 in 2022. Some of the highest-earning practices employ a number of doctors and have a large patient base, while some smaller practices have also received significant sums.

Read More

Dr Andrew Jordan, who has around 10 GPs in his practice at two premises in Tallaght, Dublin, is listed as receiving €129,360 last year. He previously indicated the payments are divided among all GPs.

Dr Angela Parvu of Alfa Medics in north Dublin received €128,590.

Other GPs listed in the top 10 received payments of between €78,000 and €106,000.

In total, GP practices have received €159m in the last five years for issuing sick certs for social welfare purposes.

The amount paid to doctors has significantly increased – rising from €17m in 2018 to €44m last year. In 2019, €26.7m was paid, €35m in 2020 and €35m in 2021.

In 2019 the Department of Social Protection introduced new arrangements in relation to the payment for medical certification by GPs.

Changes made to the system mean GPs now receive €50 for each medical certificate issued to a patient who is applying for illness benefit from the Department of Social Protection, as it is seen as an additional duty.

Under the old system, a patient had to return every week for the sick cert and the GP would be paid €8.50 each time. The new system introduced a once-off €50 fee for the duration of absence.

A doctor on the department’s certifier panel may operate as an individual, as part of a medical practice or a number of medical practices employing several other GPs, all of whom could be paid under one contract.

The name of the main doctor is listed in the top 100 earners, but the payment is often divided among a number of GPs at a practice.

In response to queries about why there was a big increase in medical cert payments last year, a spokesperson for the department said: “Medical certification is demand led and therefore variances in any illnesses in the general population impact the level of demand for certificates.”

The spokesperson added the increase in 2022 can be attributed to “surges in illness benefit cases due to the Omicron and other variants of Covid-19”.

“Since April 2022 certificates are required for all illnesses, including Covid-19, where previously HSE evidence had been accepted for Covid-19,” the statement concluded.