GPs offered extra payments to treat patients on evenings and weekends amid virus surge

GPs have been told they should consider working longer daily shifts and half days on Saturdays over the next four weeks to cope with the phenomenal surge in influenza, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses the country is being hit with.

General Practitioners nationwide received the letter from the Irish Medical Organisation and the HSE by email on Friday evening just hours prior to them going on Christmas leave or starting emergency cover for the festive period.

The request by the IMO and HSE lasts until Friday, February 3, while GP co-ops will operate the additional hours until the 28 of that month, with extra payments offered to those who choose to operate the additional clinics.

GPs are already being stretched by demands for their services, backed up by a recent study which shows that it is expected there will be 1,380 fewer of them working in the country by 2025. There is a current workforce of 3,923. Last year the Medical Council of Ireland reported a need for 42pc more GPs.

In the joint email GPs have been told that general practice is experiencing a significant surge in patient demand due to the prevalence of influenza, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses which is already overwhelming emergency departments nationwide.

The email states: “Many practices are already working over and above their routine scheduled clinics and as such the IMO has agreed with the HSE to provide support for GPs to run additional clinics during this exceptional period.

“GPs may, bearing in mind the needs of their own patients and the practice capacity, schedule extended/additional clinics weekday evenings from 5pm to 7pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.”

The clinics are for medical and GP card patients along with private patients.

The GPs have been informed they will receive additional pay for seeing these patients, which will be the full STC (‘special type consultation’ payment, a temporary support for general practice) rate of €41.63 for patients on the General Medical Services (GMS) scheme. The IMO has also agreed additional supports for out of hours services which are explained in the letter.

“There will be increased grant funding and additional supports to enhance treatment centres between the hours of 6pm and 10pm. For Out-of-Hour Co-ops this measure will run for a longer time period from St Stephen’s Day until February 28 with a target of securing 100 additional GPs into the roster during this limited period,” the email said.

“It is recognised that all GP sessions are a mix of GMS and private patients, and that practice should continue for the extended/additional sessions.

“It is also recognised that practices will face operational costs associated with the delivery and administration of additional clinics and the practice support will be paid as a once off measure at the end of the four-week period,” the email adds.

Each practice does not need to commit to the full time period of four weeks, according to the IMO and HSE, and they say there is no requirement to notify them if the GP practice is participating.

Some GPs have expressed dissatisfaction with the short notice given.

One doctor based in Dublin who did not want to be named said: "We knew nothing about the extra hours that are proposed to be worked until we received the email late on Friday. This will definitely add to our workload no doubt about it. It wasn't really very nice to get an email such as this before Christmas.

"It's not an issue of not wanting to do the extra hours, it's a matter of how are we going to cope. It feels that we have no choice even though we don't have to opt in.

"I know one younger GP who was extremely worried about having to deal with the extra hours and feeling they would be letting down her patients if she didn't do the extra shifts."

Another GP who is in the south-east of the country said: "We definitely were not consulted over the additional hours. We are already starting and finishing later with the work we have but our practice will try its best to cover the hours.

"It's no wonder so many GPs have retired this year and are glad to be out of medicine as it's getting harder and harder to deal with the workload.

"Dealing with the pandemic left many in this profession feeling burnt out. It's no surprise that newly qualified doctors are not entering this area of medicine due to all of the additional work we are now being asked to deal with. It is such a shame."

In response to queries, the HSE said: “The HSE with the support of the Department of Health and following talks with the Irish Medical Organisation have agreed to support GPs to run additional clinics during this time of high pressure.

“The HSE appreciates the work of GPs through the pandemic and vaccination programme and thanks them for their continuing support during this time.”

Meanwhile, a study has shown that there is a significant, and increasing, shortage of GPs.

Far more GPs need to be trained, according to research recently published called Supporting Medical Students Towards Future Careers in General Practice: A Quantitative Study of Irish Medical Schools, published in the Irish Medical Journal and led by Prof Andrew Murphy of the University of Galway.

“Medical schools need to seriously consider their role in addressing the medical service needs of the nation and the contributions they can make through revising their courses,” it said.

“Another response,” the authors say, “would be to significantly increase the number of graduate entrants."

A more radical move, the study shows, would be to develop an entirely new medical school with a particular focus on addressing the recruitment and retention of GPs and generalists - such as the Scottish government has done with 75pc of clinical training in the community.