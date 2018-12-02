GPs holding EGM over concerns about introduction to abortion services

GPs are holding an Extraordinary General Meeting today over their concerns about the introduction to abortion services.

Hundreds are worried about the upcoming GP-led service and are concerned about how they will manage the extra workload.

Others have said they will not provide the service due to their personal beliefs.

The Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), the professional and training body for family doctors, said the purpose of the meeting is to listen to the members' concerns and to consult on the issue.

It is understood 650 GPs signed the EGM petition.

Writing on Twitter ahead of the meeting, GP Dr Valerie Morris wrote; "Who knows how many will turn up?

"We hope many of the 650 GPs who signed the EGM petition will turn up."

She said that general practice "is in an absolute crisis".

Non-ICGP members will also meet at the same venue today.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris is continuing with the introduction of abortion services nationwide in January.

