The extra workload faced by GPs due to the change in the vaccine rollout has doctors nationwide “bracing themselves”, according to the former President of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP).

Dr Mary Favier said the decision to suspend AstraZeneca was “significant”, adding she does “not envy the job of the HSE” to recalibrate the rollout.

“There isn’t a GP in the country this morning not bracing themselves for the additional workloads of the telephone calls around the vaccine changes. We would ask people to be patient,” she said.

“It is going to cause a lot of hesitancy and anxiety but those questions can be answered.

“It’s understandable that people will have concerns but people really need to understand that the risk of Covid is higher than the risk from any vaccine and vaccination is so important to get us out of these restrictions and to reduce Covid illness.

“People are more likely to get a blood clot from travelling on a plane or taking the pill for a week for the first time. We really need to keep the risks in perspective,” Dr Favier said while speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, adding that Covid-19 itself is a far higher contributor to blood clots than the vaccine.

Dr Favier said that people under the age of 60 who are medically very vulnerable and have received their first dose of AstraZeneca will still receive their second dose as the “benefits far outweigh the risk for these people”.

“In terms of protecting against Covid, this is a very effective vaccine and the risks overall are very low and are more prominent in younger age groups”.

Dr Favier said the evidence appeared to show that the rare blood clot events associated with the vaccine usually occur after the first dose and not the second.

The Nphet member said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will now also be looked at closely as it is “the same mechanism” as the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Favier agreed it is now “highly probable” that the 60-69 age group will now receive their first dose of vaccine earlier due to this change in the rollout.

The decision to delay the second dose for most people to 16 weeks was taken to allow for more evidence to be gathered around second doses and ensure that it is true to say the clotting events only occur after the first dose.

The abundance of caution to restrict the usage of AstraZeneca to over 60s was taken due to the options of many other vaccines to younger cohorts, the Nphet member said.

Moderna, Pfizer and later this month Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available to the population.

It is unclear as of yet the impact the suspension of AstraZeneca in the under-60s will have on the vaccination programme as a whole, Dr Favier said, but added it was really important that the 60-69 age group take the vaccine if and when they are offered it.

