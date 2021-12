GPs and pharmacists will be allowed to give Covid booster shots to people over 16 but must prioritise older age groups first.

The order of priority for boosters are pregnant women aged 16 and over, then those aged 40-49, followed by 16- to 39-year-olds.

The priority is in descending order based on age and in ten year cohorts.

It means that GPs and pharmacists will have to work their way down these groups before boosting the youngest.