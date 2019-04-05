GPs agree to talks on extending free visits to children under 12s after securing €210m deal

An agreement in principle to extend free GP care to under-12s and look after 400,000 more medical card holders with long–term illnesses are part of a €210m new deal for GPs, it was announced today.

A key to getting GPs to support the deal will be the gradual reversal of cuts in medical card fees imposed in the recession.

Around €25m will be repaid in July 2019 as part of the reversal and another €35m is due from January 2020.

Full restoration of the remaining €60m in monthly payments will commence from January 2022, bringing the total to €120m.

The GPs will be paid the back money in the form of additional capitation payments which they get for each medical card holder.

The extension of more care by GPs to patients with long term diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and COPD will start from early next year, the Irish Medical Organisation announced. It will cost €80m.

There is agreement in principle to extend free GP care to under 12s but this is likely to happen over a number of years and be subject to new talks.

All the extra workload is on an opt-in basis and it will be a matter for individual GPs to agree to sign up.

The deal was negotiated between the Department of Health and the Irish Medical Organisation.

IMO GP spokeswoman Dr Padraig McGarry said that the agreement will secure the reversal of the controversial cuts which were imposed on General Practice at the height of the financial crisis and which have been a major source of anger amongst GPs.

The Government has resisted all demands to reverse these cuts until now - despite reversals happening in the wider public service, he said.

Dr McGarry said :“This is an important step towards investing in General Practice and valuing it as a vital part of the health service. It will do two things; restore the draconian cuts imposed on GPs and

The IMO will now organise a series of consultative meetings for members and a ballot of GP members on the deal.

He said: “This is not an increase in pay for GPs this is a restoration of fees for services to patients. GP services suffered badly during the austerity years and were left behind as other sectors saw their FEMPI cuts restored.

"As part of the productivity arrangements for the restoration of fees GPs will cooperate with health service reform through involvement in the rollout of Community Healthcare Organisations which aspire to delivering targeted services to patients in the community.

"Additionally GPs will cooperate with e-health initiatives such as e-referrals and e-prescribing and an integrated patient summary record which should lead to greater efficiencies in general practice and support patient care.

"An important medicine safety initiative is also part of the Agreement whereby GPs will receive support and advice from HSE pharmacists for patients over 75 who are on multiple medications. Dr McGarry said: “These initiatives represent best practice in medicine and are progressive measures.”

He acknowledged that there are issues that remain to be negotiated - in particular the extension of Free GP care children up to age of 12.

He said:”As health professionals we would prefer to see a different roadmap for the expansion of GP Care but we accept that this is Government policy and as part of this Agreement the IMO has committed to entering into a new strand of negotiations on the resourcing and contractual provisions to deliver this service.

"It is important to note that both the Chronic Disease Contract and the Under 12 Contract are opt in and this Agreement does not commit individual GPs to the provision of these services.”

