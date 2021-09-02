| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GP voices concerns over messaging as vaccine uptake low in Border counties

As new figures show how different counties are performing in the vaccine roll-out, two GPs – one from Monaghan and one from Waterford – throw light on the possible factors at play 

Waterford GP Dr Niall McNamara readying a vaccine earlier this year. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand
Monaghan GP Illona Duffy in Monaghan town. Expand

Close

Waterford GP Dr Niall McNamara readying a vaccine earlier this year. Photo: Patrick Browne

Waterford GP Dr Niall McNamara readying a vaccine earlier this year. Photo: Patrick Browne

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy in Monaghan town.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy in Monaghan town.

/

Waterford GP Dr Niall McNamara readying a vaccine earlier this year. Photo: Patrick Browne

Eavan Murray

With the darkest days of the pandemic be- hind us, the divide in Covid-19 vaccine uptake in some counties has caused surprise and alarm among health professionals.

Ireland is second only to Malta with the highest Covid-19 vaccination uptake per head of population in Europe.

However, as revealed in the Irish Independent, there are stark differences in uptake.

Most Watched

Privacy