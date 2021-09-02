GP voices concerns over messaging as vaccine uptake low in Border counties

With the darkest days of the pandemic be- hind us, the divide in Covid-19 vaccine uptake in some counties has caused surprise and alarm among health professionals.

Ireland is second only to Malta with the highest Covid-19 vaccination uptake per head of population in Europe.

However, as revealed in the Irish Independent, there are stark differences in uptake.

Border counties Monaghan and Donegal lie at the bottom of Ireland’s 26 county table, with Waterford and Carlow at the top.

There is a significant 16.6pc difference between Waterford at 98.5pc uptake and Monaghan’s 81.9pc.

The latest figures clearly show counties with the lowest vaccine uptake have some of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Monaghan GP Dr Illona Duffy said she was “amazed” by the figures.

“Our practice was obviously involved in the early stages of vaccine delivery with the over-65s, and we felt the uptake was fantastic,” she said.

“That was expected because that group were high-risk and therefore most likely to want the vaccine.

“There was such an appetite for vaccines it was difficult to meet demand and we got grief from people.

“Anecdotally, we got the feeling that uptake was very strong locally.

“I’m amazed by the figures, really, because it’s easy to get the vaccine in that you can get it in the chemist and we have walk-in clinics.

“Why Monaghan is so low, I really don’t know. We know areas in the North are low also. Is it a mindset?

“We also have no way of evaluating if people have received their vaccine in the North.

“That is one thing we did notice at the beginning when there was very early vaccine roll-out in the North.

“We had patients who may have lived or worked there and had an NHS number and received a vaccine there.

“So there may be a number, and not an unreasonable ­number, of patients given that.

“Off the top of my head, I can think of a minimum of 20 ­people I spoke to who were vaccinated in the North.

“There was no real difficulty with it. Nobody was checking if it was an active NHS number being used.

“I think at one stage, if you had an address you could ­easily be vaccinated.

“People were using family members’ addresses and going up and getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“But regardless, it is a concern our rates are so high, and we know that vaccination is the biggest thing we can use to dampen that down.”

Dr Duffy feels some members of Monaghan’s eastern European and Brazilian communities may have been missed in the HSE’s messaging.

“How do we inform this group when most of the messaging has been done through English on the TV?” she said.

“At the very beginning of the pandemic, we also found it difficult to get the message across about staying at home if you had symptoms and contacting your GP and getting tested.

“That is why at the very beginning Monaghan did very poorly.

“We had so many outbreaks in food factories and that kind of businesses that remained open.

“We need to look at getting the message to these communities in their language.”

Dr Niall McNamara, of Keogh Family Practice in Waterford town, said that on the whole Ireland should celebrate its “extraordinarily successful vaccine roll-out”.

Waterford topped the county table of vaccine take-up rates with 98.5pc.

“While we would be immensely proud of the fact we have reached these vaccination rates in Waterford, it’s only high within the context of what the country has achieved,” Dr McNamara said.

“It is never one thing that leads to success, but it has been a combined effort.

“I think the country has come together to make this happen.

“There has been some cynical commentary about us, not all being in this together, when in fact we were all in it together.

“We all fought this together. Of course, it impacted some people far more than others, but I’m yet to meet anyone where Covid hadn’t significantly impacted their lives.

“Thankfully, we have a very well-educated population and we do listen to science. That has been a huge factor.

“People often give out and complain about our health service, but I think the HSE has done an extraordinary job in terms of the roll-out of the vaccine.

“There are so many people that came together that made it all happen.

“It’s difficult to say why Waterford may have led the table. Certainly, GPs played their part, but the people did too.

“We need to take greater pride in the fact that as a country we are likely to lead globally in terms of vaccine uptake.

“If you look at the vaccine uptake in Northern Ireland, and particularly in the 18 to 30 age category, there would appear to be a significant amount of vaccine hesitancy.

“The slightly lower uptake in the counties bordering Northern Ireland suggests this hesitancy filtered through.”