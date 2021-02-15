GP practices referring on average one person a day for Covid tests – down from 8-10 during Christmas period

GP’s are referring on average one person a day to get Covid tested. Stock image

GP practices are referring on average one person a day to get tested for Covid-19, according to a Dublin GP collating data on the referrals.

This is down from an average of 8-10 patients a day at Christmas time.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, Rathfarnham GP, Dr Shane McKeogh, who is also the founder of GP Buddy, a website that collates and shares this information between practices, said this decrease is very good news.

“At Christmas, GP’s were referring on average 8-10 patients a day to Covid testing and that’s been coming down with the very serious restrictions following the level 5 guidelines, and the approximate number that GP’s are referring is now one case a day, so that’s good,” he said.

Vaccination begins in clinics for the over 85’s group this week, however, Dr McKeogh said his practice won’t be receiving them until next week.

This group will be vaccinated by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine not be used.

This is due to there being insufficient evidence of its efficacy in over 65’s, despite it being proven to be safe.

Five days ago, scientists who advise the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for all adults.

“To the best of our knowledge, the practice in Rathfarnham is receiving vaccines on Monday the 22nd to start the following day or potentially that day depending on when we get the vaccines.

“Most surgeries will be contacting patients over the next few days and letting them know they will be in the first group to be vaccinated, anyone over the age of 85.”

When asked if there is hesitancy among his patients to receive the vaccine, Dr McKeogh said no.

“No, I think people are absolutely thrilled to be getting it, they can't wait to come in and get the vaccine.”

The Rathfarnham GP said it will probably only take half a day to vaccinate the over 85 group in his practice, as he only has 110 patients in that group with five doctors and two nurses administering the vaccines.

Online Editors