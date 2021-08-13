Government to establish compensation scheme for those injured by State vaccines

The Government is planning on establishing a compensation scheme for anyone who has been injured by one of the State’s vaccination programmes.

However, there is no final timescale yet, according to the Irish Times, and the programme will not only cover the Covid-19 jab but any other State vaccination schemes.

An ex-gratia scheme for people who have suffered injury from vaccination was recommended in a December 2020 report on the handling of medical negligence claims.

The report was produced by an expert group chaired by Mr Justice Charlies Meenan, and it said producing this scheme is “a matter of urgency”.

Subsequently, it was announced in the Dáil last December that a vaccine compensation scheme would be established.

In March, as part of a parliamentary question, Catherine Connolly TD asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly when a compensation scheme for the Covid-19 vaccine would be implemented.

As part of his reply, he said: “One of the report’s recommendations is that a compensation scheme be established to deal with certain vaccine damage claims.

"The Expert Group’s report, in addition to the HRB's evidence review, and consultation with other Government Departments and relevant State agencies will inform the development of any proposals regarding the establishment of a compensation scheme, including the need for primary legislation.

“Work to advance policy development in this regard is underway in my Department.”

Side effects from any of the State's vaccination programmes can currently be reported to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

Up to August 3, 13,529 reports of suspected side effects from the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported to the HPRA.

This is out of 3.14 million doses that were administered by that date.