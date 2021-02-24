| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Government's Covid plan comes with caution – could Ireland face another wave of the virus next winter?

Tucked away in the Government’s new Living with Covid plan is a caution that coronavirus poses a serious risk of resurgence next winter. Here is what we need to know:

(Stock image) Expand

Close

(Stock image)

(Stock image)

(Stock image)

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It’s the kind of forewarning we would prefer not to hear when we have not even escaped the third Covid-19 wave and lockdown.

But tucked away in the Government’s new Living with Covid plan is a caution that coronavirus poses a serious risk of resurgence next winter.

It’s the nightmare nobody wants to repeat but the possible threat is likely to guide many actions from now on long before the autumn leaves start to fall. Here is what we need to take note of:

Most Watched

Privacy