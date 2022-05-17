Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan was "hugely disappointed" that Cabinet was proceeding with the plan. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

THE Government will not oppose a Sinn Féin motion calling for public ownership of the site and building of the new National Maternity Hospital, Independent.ie understands.

The Cabinet agreed on Tuesday not to oppose the private members' motion being tabled by Sinn Féin which will be debated in the Dáil later with a vote, if one is called, taking place on Wednesday evening.

It comes as one backbencher said earlier she would vote against the Coalition on the issue.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said on Twitter she would vote against the Government having earlier told RTÉ she was "hugely disappointed" that Cabinet was proceeding with the plan.

"As I have no other way of voicing my dissent, I will not be in a position to vote against the Sinn Féin motion on this issue," the Dublin Central TD told Today with Claire Byrne earlier.

Ms Hourigan said she had "heartfelt and genuine concern around the pushing through of this deal" having in recent days raised concerns about, among other issues, the lack of a finalised business case for the hospital.

Ms Hourigan said she could not comment on the Government decision until the debate takes place in the Dáil on Tuesday evening.

“I hope Neasa is in a position to continue to support the Government, I know she’s raised legitimate concerns about elements of the agreement, as have many,” Mr O’Gorman told journalists.

“I think there’s also a clear need to move ahead with the project.”

However, as the Sinn Féin motion is not binding on Government and has no legal effect ministers agreed at Cabinet that it will not be opposed in the Dáil, meaning it will theoretically pass without a vote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted that concerns around the NMH site have been “comprehensively addressed”.

Minister Donnelly has said that he was not being disingenuous when the Cabinet agreed to delay signing off on the NMH deal two weeks ago.

Ministers this morning agreed to put in place an annual report of the services provided at the new hospital for the next five years, as well as setting up a Centre of Excellence.

The controversial phrase “clinically appropriate” will remain in the legal agreement, with the Cabinet agreeing that the phrase means that “all legally permissible services in maternity, gynaecology, obstetrics, neonatology and gender recognition” will be carried out.

“The State will own the building and the land for the next 300 years. The State will provide the operating licence. There will not be, there cannot be and there never will be any religious ethos or influence in the provision of services in the new hospital,” he said.

“We will own the land and we will own the building for the next 300 years in the same way that anyone who owns their apartment.

“If you buy an apartment, I don’t think anyone would suggest that you don’t own that apartment, you do own it - but you own it under a leasehold.”

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said that the Cabinet signing off on the deal means that Sláintecare is “effectively dead”, however, Minister Donnelly said that the new hospital is in line with health reforms.

“The legal framework is robust and we got more assurances today from the Attorney General at Cabinet as well.

“Having heard from [the] Government but also from St Vincent’s, the HSE, the NMH, I think those concerns have been very comprehensively addressed.”

Government expects that the hospital will be built in four and a half years once a tender process is completed, however, some tenders may take up to two years.