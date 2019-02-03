Government U-Turn on holding individuals to account in Children's Hospital review

THE review into the spiralling costs of the National Children's Hospital (NCH) will now find individuals accountable if mistakes were made after a government u-turn on its terms of reference.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the investigation by PWC will now probe if there was any individuals responsible for the soaring costs.

It comes after the opposition was highly critical of the original terms of reference for the review.

Mr Varadkar has now said they will be revised "to enable PWC to find individuals accountable or to identify individuals who made particular mistakes, if that’s what they find."

He said the decision to change the terms of the review comes after discussions with the minister for health Simon Harris.

Meanwhile, in an interview with RTÉ Radio's This Week programme Mr Varadkar also expressed confidence in Mr Harris to manage the NCH project into the future.

Mr Varadkar said: " I’m confident he’s the person that’s going to deliver it".

He said the idea of building a national hospital for children first originated in 1962 and that some facilities at Temple Street and Crumlin hospitals are "very poor and very much out of date".

"This [the NCH] is a good project. It’s finally happening," he added noting that the first satellite centre in Blanchardstown will open to children this year another in Tallaght will open next year and the main hospital at St James's is to be finished in 2023.

Mr Varadkar said: "this is a project that I know is going to be dogged in controversy over the next couple of years – whether it’s around cost or other issues.

But he argued: "A little bit like terminal two at Dublin Airport... or the motorway programme or the Luas or Dublin Port Tunnel, once it’s opened, nobody’s going to regret that it was built and nobody’s going to think that it was a bad investment."

The Children’s Hospital has been at the centre of controversy since it emerged that construction costs soared from €983m to more than €1.4bn. Another €300m is due to be spent fitting out the hospital with ICT equipment the total cost is expected to be more than €1.7bn.

The chairman of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) resigned on Saturday.

He said he was concerned about the "reputational damage that the ongoing commentary about the increased cost of the hospital is having on this critically important project".

He said he stepped down to help ensure that focus is restored on delivering the project. Mr Costello said he has acted with professionalism and integrity in his dealings with the project stakeholders including the minister for health and the Department.

