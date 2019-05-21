An agreement has been reached to fund RehabCare after fears that the service would have to shut down due to financial difficulties.

An agreement has been reached to fund RehabCare after fears that the service would have to shut down due to financial difficulties.

Government secures €2m in funding to fund Rehab after fears services would shut

Its Board of Directors confirmed this afternoon that Health Minister Simon Harris and Disability Minister Finian McGrath have secured an additional €2million so that the service can continue to operate.

Mo Flynn of Rehab

Rehab provides vital services to 3,000 adults and children with disabilities across 147 services in 26 counties

Rehab Group and its Board have stated it is “deeply relieved” that these critical care services can now continue to be provided.

Rehab Group CEO Mo Flynn said without the government funding, the future of its life-changing supports would be at risk.

This includes vital respite and residential services for 186 children, many with high-support needs. It also includes day services for more than 1,600 adults along with supported accommodation services which allows hundreds of people to live independently in their communities.

“We welcome the fact that we have reached a resolution today and that we can now continue to provide these vital services to the people who rely on them,” said Ms Flynn.

“The news will come as an enormous relief to the people in our services, their families and our dedicated staff who have worked so hard to campaign for the continuation of their services.”

Rehab Group was facing financial difficulties due to the higher expense of providing care, as well as the need to meet the demands of the watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), whose inspectors have been critical of some centres.

The organisation said it made cuts to reduce costs, including reducing staff and salaries, selling a building in Sandymount, shutting down loss-making services and closing its defined benefit pension scheme.

Rehab Group was at the centre of controversy in recent years with particular focus on the €240,000 salary of its former CEO Angela Kerins.

She was succeeded by Mo Flynn, who took a salary of €140,000, a sum on a par with other charity chiefs.

Its 2017 accounts showed that, among the 12 staff earning more than €100,000, there was one employee earning more than €140,000.

Three earned between €110,000 and €130,000.

There were 66 employees earning between €60,000 and €80,000.

Recently published HIQA inspection reports found varying standards in RehabCare centres.

Inspections of seven centres operated by RehabCare found that four were meeting the needs of residents, in line with the regulations and standards.

One RehabCare centre, however, required improvements to its individual assessments and personal plans, and to its protection policies and practices.

In another RehabCare centre, inspectors found improvements were required to the centre's governance and management, as well as its risk management procedures.

An inspection of another RehabCare centre found that the governance and management of the centre was poor and had a negative impact on residents' quality of life and safety.

Inspectors identified serious risks on this inspection, and issued three immediate actions to the provider.

In addition, the provider did not assess residents' health and social care needs or individual risks.

Further non-compliance was found in staffing and fire precautions.

Read more here: Cash-hit disability group Rehab had 12 staff who got more than €100,000

Online Editors