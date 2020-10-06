Government secure funding to cut prescription charges and 56,000 extra medical cards

Prescription charges for medical card holders are to be reduced by 50c next month.

The move means people under 70 who have medical cards will now pay a maximum of €15 a month for medicines while those over 70 will pay no more than €10 a month.

On November 1st, people over 70 will pay the reduced rate of €1 per item on their prescription and under 70s will pay €1.50.

In addition, more than 56,000 people aged over 70 will be eligible for new medical cards next month after the Cabinet agreed to finally fund a series of measures announced in last year’s budget.

The threshold for the Drugs Payment Scheme will also be reduced by €10 to €114 per month.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has struggled to find funding for budget measures which had been secured by his predecessor and constituency rival Simon Harris.

However, after a number of backbench TDs from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, along with Minister for Older People Mary Butler called for the budget commitments to be implemented, Mr Donnelly was forced to act.

At a Cabinet meeting this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers agreed to introduce the measures next month.

In a statement, Mr Donnelly said securing funding for the additional medical cards was a “key priority” for him.

“This measure will not only ease the financial burden on up to 56,000 people over 70, but it will encourage them to seek medical attention sooner rather than later,” the minister said.

“This will help them to remain healthier and live full active lives for longer. These medical cards will be of immense benefit to many older people this winter and for many years to come,” he added.

He said reducing prescription charges and the threshold for the drug payment scheme “brings us closer in our aim to have affordable access to healthcare for everyone.”

Fine Gael spokesperson on health Colm Burke also welcomed the news which came after he put down a motion at a recent parliamentary party meeting calling for last year’s budget commitments to be met.

“The changes, which were first introduced in Budget 2020 by the previous Fine Gael government will see the qualifying eligible income for those applying for medical cards increase for a single person over 70 from €500 to €550 and for a couple over 70 from €900 to €1,050,” he said.

