Government ‘doing everything possible’ to have system for EU vaccine travel certs by end of June

European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne said he is “confident” that everything is being done to have vaccine travel certificates ready to go when given the green light from the EU.

The digital green certificates will show that a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has received a negative result, or has recovered from the disease and thus will allow them to travel within the EU.

They will be available in the form of a quick response (QR) code on a mobile phone or by paper.

The EU will be launching the system at the end of June.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, the Minister of State would not give a definite answer that Ireland would be technically ready by then.

"I am confident they are doing absolutely everything possible [to have it ready],” he said.

However, he added: “No country will be able to do this today but all countries will have to have this in place when the regulation is enacted.”

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said it was not good enough for the Government to “hope” that the infrastructure will be in place.

"What we all want to see Thomas is not someone playing silly political games with this because there are 140,000-plus jobs dependent on getting this right.

"So, when the question is asked is the infrastructure going to be in place what we want to hear from you is that it is, not that you hope it is or that you’re going to cross your fingers, that it will be in place because it is important.”

Paul Hackett, board member of the Irish Travel Agents Association and CEO of clickandgo.com, said he heard there will possibly be six weeks between the EU launching the system and Ireland having the infrastructure in place.

When asked what time of year he and other travel agents are advising customers to book, he said: “Most members are saying later in the summer because we’re not clear as to when things are going to happen.

“We are very clear that this is going to be completed in the EU at the end of June, but we are also clear that there is a six-week lag.”

Minister Byrne said he wouldn’t give exact timings because he wanted to give “absolute factual answers on this.”

He added: “An entity called the European E-Health Network, they’re working all the time now on this...there's tremendous work going on on this, there's common technological standards and there's money being provided by the European Commission.”

Ms O’Reilly said the implementation of the certificate was “huge news” for the aviation, tourism and hospitality sector but that it needs to be “sustainable” and how it will work needs to be effectively communicated to the public.

"There needs to be a regulation campaign and we need to know its sustainable,” she said.

“We all want the Government to get this right, do their homework, and be ready to go at the same time as other European states.”