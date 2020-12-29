Government declares New Year's Eve parties 'a complete no-no'

NEW Year’s Eve parties are “a complete no-no,” a Minister as the Cabinet meets on Wednesday for possible full Level 5 lockdown measures, which would mean the closure of non-essential retail and all leisure opportunities.

Simon Harris declared: “New Year's Eve parties are a complete no-no. The Government will decide tomorrow on whether to update its decisions, but the advice of the Chief Medical Officer is good enough for me. He has said to us across the last number of days. Please, please reduce your social contacts, and please try and stay at home.

It is also “inadvisable” to be outside to see in the New Year with fireworks or champagne among neighbours, he said. “That's inadvisable even being outside for New Year's Eve. I'm not a doctor, but my very clear understanding of this virus is that the more you congregate with people, the more likely it is to spread,” Mr Harris said.

“Our CMO is very concerned about the spread of this virus. I want everyone in this country to have a chance to get the vaccine. And I don't want to be going to the funerals of loved ones in the months of January and February.”

Ireland is about to enter a really dark period because of the British variant of the virus, even though vaccinations have begun, he said. He said he would not be surprised to see 2,000 new daily infections in Ireland before the New Year, as the Tánaiste predicted before Christmas.

“We’re at risk of entering a very dangerous period, and at the same time as help is on the way. The vaccine has arrived and there’s more to come, but there's a there's a long way to go in relation to this.”

Mr Harris said the Government “will make decisions tomorrow,” and a second Cabinet meeting in three days “is not being called just so Ministers can exchange Chrisimas greetings.

More restrictions are on the table, he confirmed. “Certainly they have to be considered. Government has to consider all of the impacts of decisions we take. We have to make sure that the measures we put in place are sustainable.

“We have to look at what people can bear and what we can cope with, as a people. There are there are lots of different things we have we have to consider. But you don't need the Government to make a decision in relation to following advice to keep your family safe. It's very clear. The CMO is asking you to stay at home.”

Mr Harris said there could be health-related decisions taken too by Cabinet based on what we're hearing about the positivity rate, the level of testing, and hospital capacity,

“I suppose it's important to reassure people. There are 97- available beds in Irish hospitals. That's still a lot of vacant beds, although it's down from about 1,400 in recent days and 1,700 before that. Hospitals are getting busier, as you would expect after the Christmas period.

“We are seeing an uptick at ICU, and I don't want to overly concern people, but what we've seen in recent days is that it doesn't take a long amount of time for the situation to alter. There were 190 people in hospital two weeks ago, and that number has now increased over 400. It's not sustainable.

“We've seen a very significant increase in the positivity rate among people who are getting tested. The HSE was facing a day recently where there was 10% positivity in community testing. would take that very seriously.

“We have also had from GPs this afternoon (Tues Dec 29) that they have referred 70,000 or more patients for Covid tests in the fourth week of December, compared to a figure of 25,000 people in the first week of December.

“And then of course, on top of all of that we now know that this new British variant that we're still learning about is here in Ireland. So we don't want people to be getting sick and ended up in hospital in the first place.

“These are individual people getting very sick and ending up in hospital. There's 409 of them today in our hospitals and 34 of them in intensive care fighting for their lives. The aim is, of course, to have enough hospital capacity, but the ultimate aim is to stop people getting sick in the first place.”

Meanwhile, the government has not considered closing schools, the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said this afternoon as the number of daily Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

Mr O’Brien said that schools will open in January, and that the issue has not been discussed by the cabinet.

“These restrictions are different than the ones in March,” he said. “Our schools will remain open and they have done, and we've been able to do that thankfully successfully with very few outbreaks - which in itself is very important.”

Earlier this month, a Mayo school affected by a Covid-19 outbreak intended to close early for Christmas, but was ordered by the Department of Education to reopen. Since then, daily Covid-19 cases have continued to increase throughout the country, with the national incidence rate sitting at 220.1 as of yesterday.

However, the minister added that shutting non-essential retail will remain under review by the government over the next few weeks.

“This virus doesn’t respect any plans,” he said. “We will respond if needs be, but at the moment our desire is to keep the non-essential retail open as best as we can.”

“Cabinet met yesterday evening, that wasn’t certainly on the agenda.”

“But our priority is obviously public health and keeping people safe.”

What was discussed by the cabinet yesterday was the vaccine rollout plan, as the first people in Ireland will receive their vaccinations today. While it will take a while for most of the country to get vaccinated, the minister is hopeful that in the meantime it will help.

“It makes it easier for everybody in every job they’re doing,” he said. “They can work unhindered.”

Construction of social housing has been delayed this year, with the minister previously attributing the cause to Covid-19. Only 725 new social houses were built within the first six months of this year.

“The construction sector has been very flexible, has been agile as well, and has actually continued through the second half of the year,” he said.

“It was shut down for the guts of twelve weeks and that had an impact on our delivery. We are not seeing a massive decrease in productivity because of the new Covid measures on-sight.”

The Minister also addressed a previous issue where homeless people were sometimes refused access to emergency services if they didn’t have their PPS number.

“I issued an instruction to all local authorities, including in Dublin, to ensure that no one is refused emergency accommodation on the basis of this phrase ‘local connection’.”

“That should not be happening. If it’s still happening, I’ve asked people to let our department and let me know, but I haven’t had any incidents brought to my attention in the last week or so.”

Mr O’Brien was speaking today at Swords Fire Station, where he announced €61m for the Fire Service Capital Programme 2021-2025. As part of the initiative, six new fire stations will be built, and each county will get at least one new fire engine.

