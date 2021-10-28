Government considers vaccine campaign aimed at communities who do not speak English

The Government will consider a dedicated campaign in different foreign languages targeting communities living in Ireland who do not speak English, to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office today shows that eastern European nationals working in Ireland have the lowest rates of Covid vaccination at 44pc, compared to 67pc of Western European nationals and 90pc of Irish nationals.

Vaccination rates among 18 to 24 year olds from Central and Eastern Europe were only 36pc.

Speaking in Mullingar today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the Government will consider a dedicated campaign targeting people from different countries who live in Ireland.

“It’s really important to acknowledge that we’ve a really high uptake of vaccines in Ireland, well over 90pc. And that’s a testament to the Irish people who believe in science, and also the success of the HSE’s vaccination programme,” he said.

“But there are some groups where uptake has been pretty low, people who come from Eastern Europe, which has been pretty low and we think a lot of that is linked to the fact that they’re not receiving information in their own language or sometimes are relying on media from their home countries.”

Mr Varadkar said that there has been less than 50pc uptake in vaccines in Eastern European countries and that the same can be seen “with Brazilian and Romanian communities as well”.

He said that a dedicated campaign is a “good idea”.

“One of the things that we’re going to now consider and I think it’s a good idea personally, is a dedicated campaign in different foreign languages and reaching out to those different communities and encouraging them to get vaccinated because it’s really important that they do to protect themselves and to protect wider society,” he said.

The campaign would also encourage people over 60 to get their booster to “get through the winter safely”.