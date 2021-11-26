The Government has advised people not to travel to seven southern African countries due to a new Covid variant that has been classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that Irish citizens in these countries should come back to Ireland as soon as possible.

The advice came as the WHO said in a statement that the new B.1.1.529 Covid variant first found in South Africa had been named Omicron.

A case of the new variant has been detected in Belgium, and it is feared the new strain could be far more transmissible than the Delta variant.

There are also fears that omicron can bypass the protection offered by Covid-19 vaccines.

A Government statement advised against travel unless absolutely necessary to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Minister Donnelly told RTÉ’s Six One News: “We're bringing in measures immediately to address the chances of this new variant being imported into Ireland.

"The travel advice is do not travel to these seven countries unless absolutely necessary. Advice to Irish residents in these countries is to return as soon as possible."

There will also be a mandatory home quarantine for people returning from these countries for 10 days and returnees will need a negative PCR test from their point of origin to gain access to Ireland.

Minister Donnelly said the "guards will have a role to play" in policing the home quarantine for arrivals from these countries but added: "I think people will take this very seriously. We have to take this deadly seriously."

The WHO said that preliminary evidence suggests “an increased risk of reinfection” with this variant.

Omicron has a large number of mutations, some of which are “concerning”, the WHO said, and in recent weeks, “infections have increased steeply in South Africa, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant”.

“The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.

“Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology..this variant should be designated as a VOC, and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron,” the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO has now asked countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating variants, as well as report all clusters of the variant to the WHO.

As with other variants, some infected people display no symptoms, South African experts said.

Even though some of the genetic changes appear concerning, it was unclear if the new variant would pose a significant public health threat.

Some previous variants, like the beta variant, initially concerned scientists but did not spread very far.

It comes as Belgium detected a case of the new variant.

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the strain was found in a traveller returning to Belgium from Egypt on November 11.

The person developed the first symptoms on November 22, the virologist said.

Belgium had been analysing two samples of Covid-19 to establish if they are the omicron variant first detected in South Africa, a leading local virologist said today.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will enter an evening lockdown, with non-essential sites from cinemas to gyms shutting down at 5pm each day from Sunday.

Supermarkets will close from 8pm, but schools will be unaffected.

The Dutch government will force bars and restaurants to close in the evening for the next three weeks as they try to a surge in infections that has heaped pressure on the nation's battered health system.

"The infections are high, higher, highest every day," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday at an emergency press conference in The Hague. "We need new measures that will ask a lot from us all."

In the US, President Joe Biden has also imposed new travel restrictions on nations in southern Africa today amid rising concern about the omicron variant.

The administration will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting on Monday, according to senior administration officials.

In addition to South Africa, they include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

The policy doesn't apply to American citizens and permanent residents, though they must still test negative prior to travel to the US, according to administration officials.

Canada has gone a step further and said it was closing its borders to those countries.

However, South Africa has claimed that imposing restrictions on travellers from the country was unjustified.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a media briefing that South Africa was acting with transparency and travel bans were against the norms and standards of the WHO.

Scientists have so far only detected omicron in relatively small numbers, mainly in South Africa but also in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

But they are concerned by its high number of mutations which raised concerns that it could be more vaccine-resistant and transmissible.