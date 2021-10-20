‘Go-to’ person to address Covid concerns essential as workplaces reopen, employers told

It is essential that each workplace has at least one ‘go-to’ person to address any concerns over returning to work safely during the pandemic, according to the Labour Employer Economic Forum.

The consultative group has updated its guidance on the Work Safely Protocol, stressing that all workers and employers have a shared responsibility to adhere to public health guidance after the Government announced this week that a full return to the office will not be likely until the spring.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said a return to the workplace will continue to be conducted on a “phased and cautious basis” after October 22 due to the escalating cases of Covid-19 and hospitalisations.

In the meantime, LEEF said it is “critically important that all employers and employees now take steps, individually and collectively in our everyday lives, to keep the risk of Covid-19 under control.”

Along with adhering to public health guidance and wearing face coverings where appropriate, maintaining social distancing and acting fast and isolating and getting tested if symptoms of the virus emerge, the joint body involving the government, employers and unions stressed that each workplace must appoint a Lead Worker Representative (LWR) to work with the employer to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

"The LWR should work together with the employer and workers to assist in the implementation of and monitor adherence to the measures in the protocol. The number of representatives appointed will ideally be proportionate to the number of workers,” it said.

As workers return to workplaces, the role of the Lead Worker Representative is particularly important,” according to LEEF.

“It is recognised that for many, the return to the workplace will bring with it legitimate concerns regarding the risks from Covid-19. Collaborative and open engagement between employers and workers, based on the Work Safely Protocol, can however ensure that workplaces re-open and operate in a manner which prevents the spread of Covid-19.

If concerns arise in the workplace, workers should engage with the employer through the Lead Worker or other representative,” the statement read.

“If concerns continue about the implementation of the Work Safely Protocol, these may be raised with the Workplace Contact Unit of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA). The HSA will review all contacts received by the WCU in relation to the Work Safely Protocol and will follow-up as appropriate.”

LEEF also noted that various government departments and agencies will be conducting workplace inspections to ensure compliance, including the Health and Safety Authority, Environmental Health Service of the HSE, the Department of Agriculture, Tusla, the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority and the Workplace Relations Commission.

It is also reminding workers that they are entitled to the Government’s enhanced illness benefit payment of €350 a week for both employees and the self-employed once they are certified by a registered medical practitioner as being diagnosed with Covid-19 or a probable source of infection of Covid-19.