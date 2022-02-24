Give older and medically-vulnerable people space and consideration as mask mandate ends, charity urges

The public is being urged to give elderly and medically-vulnerable people space and consideration when they are out and about as the mask-wearing mandate is lifted despite the ongoing pandemic.

ALONE, a charity supporting older people living at home, said many elderly people are anxious about being on public transport and in other public places where masks will no longer be required from the end of this month.

Shops and supermarkets can be a source of anxiety for older people when someone encroaches on their personal space or gets too close to them in the supermarket check-out, according to a spokesperson.

"As Covid is still present and infecting people, older people and socially and medically vulnerable groups cannot throw caution to the wind just yet,” according to the charity.

It is also asking family, friends, neighbours and tradespeople visiting the homes of elderly to check in with them before they come into their homes to determine if they prefer visitors to continue to wear masks and/or practise social distancing.

“While older people do not want to lengthen the period of social isolation even more, we need to remember to take their wishes into consideration,” it said.

“Some of the older people ALONE work with have been in a constant state of social isolation for nearly two years now and are nervous at the pace of easing given the uncertainty of the pandemic and its variants. “

"Older people have been dealing with the repercussions of social isolation and still have a long road ahead to rebuild their confidence and reintegrate into society. ALONE’s primary concern is that they are adequately supported in their re-emergence with proper care and plans in place.”

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE said, “Now is the time to consider how we can best ensure older people’s safety as they begin to return to society. We recognise that normal rules don’t apply to older people and socially or medically vulnerable groups,” he said.

"Older people need to take extra care and we would encourage friends and family to ask them about their preferences. We must listen to their worries and doubts, assess the actions that need to be taken and devise strategies on the best ways to protect these groups.”

“It is up to all of us to support and empower older people to take a full part in our society post-pandemic. We must ensure to ask older people what they are comfortable with before we welcome ourselves into their homes or lives.”

ALONE’s appeal follows calls from a number of charities and organisations representing medically-vulnerable people that has urged the Government to delay the end of the mask-mandate.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation, the Asthma Society of Ireland, the Irish Kidney Association, the Irish Cancer Society and COPD Ireland has called for the delay.



