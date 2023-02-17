Getting Covid again reduces death risk by 88pc compared with ‘first-timers’, study reveals

You are far less likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 if you have already been infected with the virus, compared with someone who catches it for the first time. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

People reinfected with Covid-19 after having had it at least once have an 88pc lower risk of hospitalisation or death for at least 10 months compared with those who catch it for the first time, a new study has shown.

The analysis also suggests the level and duration of protection against reinfection, symptomatic disease and severe illness is at least on a par with that provided by two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The study, which also shows how protection from reinfection fades over time, did not include data on infection from Omicron XBB and its offshoots, which circulated later in the pandemic, The Lancet reported.

Analysis of data from 21 studies reporting on time since infection from a pre-Omicron variant estimated protection against reinfection from the same variant was about 85pc at one month, which falls to about 79pc at 10 months.

Protection from a pre-Omicron variant infection against reinfection from the Omicron BA.1 variant was lower – 74pc at one month – and declined more rapidly to 36pc at around 10 months.

Analysis of five studies reporting on severe disease found protection remained universally high for 10 months – 90pc for Alpha and Delta and 88pc for Omicron BA.1.

“Vaccination is the safest way to acquire immunity, whereas acquiring natural immunity must be weighed against the risks of severe illness and death associated with initial infection,” says the study’s lead author Dr Stephen Lim, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

Since January 2021, several studies have reported the effectiveness of past Covid infection in reducing the risk of reinfection and how immunity wanes over time.

But none have comprehensively assessed how long the protection after natural infection will last and how durable that protection will be against different variants.

The researchers conducted a review and meta-analysis of all previous studies that compared the reduction in risk of Covid among non-vaccinated individuals against a reinfection to non-vaccinated individuals without a previous infection up to last September.

It included 65 studies from 19 countries and evaluates the effectiveness of past infection by outcome (infection, symptomatic disease and severe disease), variant and time since infection. Studies examining natural immunity in combination with vaccination – known as hybrid immunity – were excluded from the analyses.

Six studies evaluating protection against Omicron sub-lineages specifically (BA.2 and BA.4/BA.5) suggested significantly reduced protection when the previous infection was pre-Omicron variant, but when the past infection was Omicron, protection was maintained at a higher level.

Ireland does not capture the rate of reinfection with Covid, although it is known to be significant, particularly since the Omicron variant. The number of PCR-confirmed cases fell last week by 4.7pc to 709 while positive home antigen tests decreased 6.3pc to 1,519 cases.