| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Get the vaccine’ - devastated husband as wife dies from Covid weeks after giving birth

Samantha Willis (35) died in Altnagelvin Hospital last Friday having struggled for 16 days

Josh and Samantha Willis Expand

Close

Josh and Samantha Willis

Josh and Samantha Willis

Josh and Samantha Willis

Mark Bain

The devastated husband of a mother who died from Covid after giving birth to their daughter has pleaded with people to get vaccinated to avoid the same pain he is suffering.

Samantha Willis (35) died in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Friday having struggled with the virus for 16 days. Her daughter Eviegrace was born two weeks earlier.

“I spent hours in ICU on Thursday and Friday with my wife who passed away. It’s real, the numbers are real. Get your vaccine so you or your family don’t have to go through what I have had to,” Josh Willis posted on Twitter, from his Signed Memorabilia business account.

Most Watched

Privacy