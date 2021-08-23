‘Get the vaccine’ - devastated husband as wife dies from Covid weeks after giving birth

The devastated husband of a mother who died from Covid after giving birth to their daughter has pleaded with people to get vaccinated to avoid the same pain he is suffering.

Samantha Willis (35) died in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Friday having struggled with the virus for 16 days. Her daughter Eviegrace was born two weeks earlier.

“I spent hours in ICU on Thursday and Friday with my wife who passed away. It’s real, the numbers are real. Get your vaccine so you or your family don’t have to go through what I have had to,” Josh Willis posted on Twitter, from his Signed Memorabilia business account.

“I am laying beside her, she is 35, unvaccinated and in a coffin. Let that sink in.”

Samantha, a care worker, leaves behind three other children, her son Shea and daughters Holly and Lilyanna, and Josh said he has “lost the love of his life.”

“Samantha had put up a strong fight for the last 16 days but in the end it just wasn’t enough. She did her best to come home to her family and beautiful children and shortly after 12 o’clock in the early hours Friday morning passed away peacefully in ICU in Altnagelvin Hospital,” he added in another heartbreaking post on Facebook.

“Myself, her mother and two eldest children were by her side. She was in no pain and was comfortable when she slipped away.

“Whilst in hospital she also had to deliver our newest addition to the family who she has never met properly or held in her arms.

“I will make sure that Eviegrace will know all about the mother she will never meet. I will never let anyone forget you and I will remember all the special times and experiences we shared together.

“The children are now my main priority. All I want to do now is make Samantha proud.

“I’m sure she’s already looking down and proud of how we are coping. We are also proud of her, she was a wonderful, loving and caring person and she has been our super hero the last few weeks.

”She is now our guardian angel and she will remain in our hearts and thoughts for ever more. We love you loads and miss you. We wish we could only have helped you get home to live the rest of your life with us.

“I will never stop loving you and we will do our best to make you proud until we see you again. Sleep tight my Queen. Love you.”

Josh was also thankful for the care his wife had received in her final days.

“Thanks to all the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital who met Samantha on her journey,” he added.

“You are all truly wonderful people and I will never forget what you have done for Samantha and our family.”

Mr Willis is well known in Northern Ireland as a dealer in signed sports memorabilia and is pictured on his Facebook account with Mike Tyson, Pele and Paul Gascoigne, among other celebrity names.

Family friends have already reacted to the news by launching a funding campaign to support Josh and his young family.

Almost £2,500 has been raised to support the family through a Friends of Samantha Willis GoFundMe page.